20 Healthy Alternatives to Chips That Are Crunchy and Satisfying
Change up your snack routine with these healthy alternatives to chips. Whether you want to oven-roast some cheesy crisps or air-fry some veggies to a crunchy consistency, these recipe swaps will have you looking forward to snack time. Recipes like our Crispy Air-Fryer Pickle Chips and Beet Chips are perfect for munching on their own or with one of our healthy dips and spreads.
Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips
These crispy air-fryer zucchini chips are delicious paired with the creamy dill dipping sauce--or any sauce you have on hand. And the best part? The air fryer delivers a crispy crunch without having to pile on the oil like traditional fryers do.
Beet Chips
Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the beets extra-thin for the optimum crunch!
Kale Chips
Not a fan of kale? These crispy baked kale chips will convert you! For the best result, don't overcrowd the pans.
Crispy Air-Fryer Pickle Chips
Use your air fryer to make these crispy, salty pickle chips for game day! The air fryer gives you a crispy crust, using much less oil than a traditional fryer. Enjoy these addictive little snacks on their own or with our Southern smoky, creamy dipping sauce.
Sweet Potato Chips
Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the sweet potatoes extra-thin for the optimum crunch!
Cheesy Vegan Brussels Sprout Chips
If you like kale chips you're going to love these Brussels sprout chips. Nutritional yeast adds cheesy flavor to this vegan recipe that crisps up the outer leaves of Brussels sprouts in the oven in just 10 minutes for a healthy snack. But don't throw out the sprout innards--they're great for roasting as a side for dinner.
Crispy Parmesan Chips
These homemade chips have lots of Parmesan cheese baked on top so there's no need for high-calorie dip.
Pita Crisps with Strawberry Spread
Make your own pita crisps in minutes with this simple and refreshing snack recipe. Cinnamon coated pitas bake up into crisp delicious chips which pair beautifully with a sweet strawberry-orange cream cheese spread.
Kale Chips with Lemon-Pepper Seasoning
Green leafy veggies get addictively crispy in this simple snack recipe.
Garlic Brussels Sprout Chips
If you like kale chips you're going to love these Brussels sprout chips. This garlicky recipe crisps up the outer leaves of Brussels sprouts in the oven in just 10 minutes for a healthy snack. But don't throw out the sprout innards--they're great for roasting as a side for dinner.
Crisp Apple Chips
Dust thin apple slices with sugar and apple pie spice and slowly bake until crisp for this kid-pleasing snack.
Baked Chili-Lime Zucchini Chips
Crunchy chips are so satisfying--even when you swap in zucchini for potatoes. In fact, you might even find you like these baked zucchini chips even better than potato chips.
Brussels Sprout Chips
If you like kale chips you're going to love these Brussels sprout chips. This 4-ingredient recipe crisps up the outer leaves of Brussels sprouts in the oven in just 10 minutes for a healthy snack. But don't throw out the sprout innards--they're great for roasting as a side for dinner.
Baked Parsnip Chips
These parsnip chips have only 4 ingredients and couldn't be easier to make. They're best when the parsnips are sliced thinly and evenly, so if you have a mandoline this would be the perfect time to get it out. Recipe adapted from VT Feed.
Air-Fryer Kale Chips
Homemade kale chips are incredibly easy to make. Thanks to the air fryer, fresh kale leaves turn extra crispy in under 15 minutes with much less fat than some store-bought options. Warning: These will go fast!
Garlic & Herb Pita Chips
You can make your own tasty pita chips in a matter of minutes. Just cut pita bread into wedges (stale pitas work very well), brush them with a little olive oil and bake. Not only do homemade pita chips save you money, you'll also cut calories by 16 percent.
Chili-Lime Brussels Sprout Chips
If you like kale chips, you'll love these veggie chips too! The outer leaves of large Brussels sprouts make the best "chips." Plus, they're easier to remove than the tightly furled-together inner ones. Roast what's left over for dinner later in the week.
Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Chips
Thinly sliced sweet potatoes fry to a crispy crunch in the air fryer. These homemade chips also use much less oil, which cuts down on calories and fat. They're a naturally sweet side for sandwiches, burgers, wraps and more.
Cauliflower Chips
These crisp cauliflower chips are low in carbs and can be made in either the oven or your air fryer. Plus, they require just cauliflower, Parmesan cheese and seasonings to make! Swap out the Italian seasoning for ranch seasoning or your favorite spice blend for a different flavor profile.
Crispy Cheese Chips
Layer wonton wrappers with garlic, basil, and Parmesan cheese for a snack or appetizer that provides big flavor with limited fat.