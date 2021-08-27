Change up your snack routine with these healthy alternatives to chips. Whether you want to oven-roast some cheesy crisps or air-fry some veggies to a crunchy consistency, these recipe swaps will have you looking forward to snack time. Recipes like our Crispy Air-Fryer Pickle Chips and Beet Chips are perfect for munching on their own or with one of our healthy dips and spreads.