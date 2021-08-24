27 Easy Diabetes-Friendly Dinners That the Whole Family Will Love

These healthy, flavorful meals that fit into a diabetes-friendly diet are simple enough to pull together on even the busiest of weeknights. Whether it's a one-pot pasta, a slow-cooker set-and-forget dinner or a bunch of 15-minute tacos, these easy breezy dinners are sure to please everyone at the table. Plus, each recipe is lower in saturated fats and sodium while focusing on complex carbs and whole grains so you can eat to meet your goals. Recipes like our Chicken & Spinach Soup with Fresh Pesto and Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers will soon be favorites in your kitchen.