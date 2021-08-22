20 Creamy Soups You'll Want to Make All Fall
When the cool fall air hits, we reach for our pots to make these comfortingly creamy soups, stews and bisques. From sweet and spicy squash-based bisque to flavor-packed chili, there's a delicious soup for you. Recipes like our Honeynut Squash Soup and Creamy White Chili with Cream Cheese are irresistibly tasty ways to welcome the cold weather.
Butternut Squash Soup with Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Layering apple slices into grilled cheese sandwiches adds a little crunch to a favorite soup dipper. And creamy butternut squash soup with ginger, cumin and turmeric is a nice change of pace from grilled cheese's usual tomato soup partner. Serve the duo for a comforting and easy weeknight dinner for the family. The soup keeps well in the fridge, so save leftovers for lunch or dinner later in the week.
Gluten-Free Cream of Mushroom Soup
There's no cream in this silky mushroom soup. Pureed potatoes give this vegan mushroom soup its creamy texture. Be sure to use Yukon Gold--russets don't provide quite the right texture.
Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup
Got leftover cooked chicken or turkey? Cook up a pot of soup! This recipe is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. Serve with a crisp romaine salad and whole-grain bread.
Creamy White Chili with Cream Cheese
This rich, yet healthy, white chicken chili comes together in a flash thanks to quick-cooking chicken thighs and canned white beans. Mashing some of the beans acts as a fast thickener when your soups don't have a long time to simmer. Cream cheese adds the final bit of richness and a hint of sweet tang.
Honeynut Squash Soup
The natural sweetness of this vegetarian honeynut squash soup is amplified with honey and vegetable broth. Sage flavors the soup and sour cream brings in a little tang, balancing the earthy flavors.
Cauliflower Soup with Smoked Gouda
This healthy cauliflower soup recipe gets its great flavor from two smoked ingredients--paprika and Gouda. A hearty serving of crunchy croutons makes it filling.
Pumpkin Spice Butternut Squash Soup
Simmer up a light and tasty fall soup, made creamy with coconut milk and Greek yogurt.
Creamy Cremini Mushroom Soup
Reduced-fat sour cream and low-fat milk make this soup creamy without all the fat. The pudgy brown mushrooms called cremini are generally firmer and richer-tasting than common white mushrooms.
Butternut Squash Bisque
Rice is used as a thickener in this lusciously creamy (but cream-free) healthy butternut squash bisque. This soup is very easy to prepare, but you can make it even easier by buying precut butternut squash rather than cutting it up yourself. Serve the soup as a light entree with crusty bread and a salad, or as a starter for a holiday meal.
Curried Parsnip & Apple Soup
This creamy parsnip and apple soup recipe has amazing flavor from the combination of curry powder, coriander, cumin and ginger. Be sure to use fresh curry powder when making this soup. Not sure if yours is fresh? Open the jar: the aroma should meet your nose immediately. Serve with flatbread or whole-wheat rolls.
Creamy Corn Soup with Jalapeños & Cotija
This creamy corn soup has underlying earthiness from the hominy and heat from the jalapeños. Fresh corn adds sweetness, which works well with the salty cotija cheese and other fresh and tangy garnishes.
Healthy Cream of Mushroom Soup
This better-for-you version of the traditional cream of mushroom soup calls for you to puree half of the soup for that rich, creamy mouthfeel and leave the other half as-is for hits of meaty texture. Don't skip the parsley and tarragon as both add a nice pop of color and their flavors play so well with the mushrooms. Be sure to brown the mushrooms well as that'll add even more depth to the soup.
Carrot Soup
This easy carrot soup recipe is a great way to use up a bag of carrots that were forgotten in your produce drawer. The carrots cook together with aromatics like onions, garlic and fresh herbs before being puréed into a silky smooth soup that's delicious for dinner or packed up for lunch.
Creamy Asparagus-Potato Soup
In this fast asparagus soup recipe, potato adds creaminess without adding cream. Double or triple this soup and freeze the leftovers for a quick lunch.
Kale, Wild Rice & Chicken Stew
Chicken thighs get perfectly tender in just a few hours in the slow cooker. Plus, cooking everything together low and slow infuses all the flavors together for complexity in every bite.
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
Roasting butternut squash with herbs and garlic gives this healthy soup a more complex flavor. A bit of maple syrup adds sweetness, while a splash of apple-cider vinegar brightens up the flavors. This easy recipe requires just 15 minutes of active prep time, but you can cut down on that even more by buying precut squash. Serve with bread and a salad for a light supper, or as a starter for a holiday meal.
Creamy Turnip Soup
In this recipe, the humble turnip is transformed into a rich turnip soup made creamy with just 1 tablespoon of butter. Serve it as a starter or side soup. The mini salad on top is optional, but we love the bit of texture from the greens and pop of flavor from the vinaigrette.
Creamy Corn Soup with Crispy Bacon
Using fat-free milk and reduced-sodium chicken broth makes this classic corn soup a healthier option, but still allows for a creamy taste. Sprinkle some bacon on top for a punch of extra flavor and crunch.
Creamy Potato-Carrot Soup
In this sweet and savory potato and carrot soup, carrots and apple lend the sweet notes, while potato and half-and-half add a savory counterpoint and a layer of creaminess. The bay leaf gives it a depth of flavor. Top this simple soup with celery leaves and a drizzle of half-and-half.
Broccoli-Cheese Chowder
This satisfying remake of broccoli chowder benefits from the creamy texture of cooked potatoes and smooth, tangy reduced-fat sour cream instead of getting its richness from as much as a cup each of cream and cheese. Not only is the flavor vibrant, but a single serving gives you over half of the daily recommendation for vitamin C.