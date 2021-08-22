16 Slow-Cooker Sunday Dinners You'll Want to Make This Fall

Let your slow cooker make dinner while you kick back and enjoy the day. These dinners simmer for hours in the slow cooker, which result in a flavor-packed meal. Whether you want to appreciate the taste of fall in a chunky chili or a braised protein and veggie dinner, we've got something for you. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips and Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili with Butternut Squash make hot, delicious meals to end the weekend.