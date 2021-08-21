20 Heart-Healthy Dinners You'll Want to Make This Fall

We've got a few suggestions for tonight's menu. These dinners feature fall ingredients and flavors we love, like apple, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes and more for a seasonal, satisfying meal you'll want to return to again and again. Recipes like our Spinach Salad with Roasted Sweet Potatoes, White Beans & Basil and Maple-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potato Wedges and Brussels Sprouts are lower in saturated fat and contain less than 360 milligrams of sodium per serving, so you can have a flavor-packed dinner while being mindful of your heart health.