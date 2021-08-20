35 100-Calorie Snacks for a Diabetes-Friendly Diet
These snacks are perfect for a little boost between meals. Make-ahead energy balls, freshly seasoned popcorn and copycat veggie chips are all on the menu—and each snack sticks to our heart healthy, diabetes-appropriate nutrition guidelines. Recipes like our Apricot-Ginger Energy Balls and Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins are healthy ways to add a little extra flavor to your day.
Apricot-Ginger Energy Balls
This easy energy ball uses natural ingredients to give you a quick bite of energy when you need it. Dried apricots and honey hold together the coconut and oats, while ginger and tahini deepen the sweet flavors. Ready in just 25 minutes, you can have these as a grab-and-go breakfast, afternoon snack or sweet treat after dinner.
Mojito Blueberry & Watermelon Salad
Inspired by the classic mojito cocktail, this festive and healthy fruit salad gets zing from rum, lime and mint. The optional piment d'Espelette--a sweet, spicy ground pepper from the Basque region of France--adds a hint of heat that's a nice contrast to the sweet fruit. Look for this spice at specialty stores, well-stocked markets or online. You could also swap in chile-lime seasoning blend (such as Tajín) for a similar subtle kick or omit the spice altogether. Feel free to skip the rum if you prefer an alcohol-free salad. With or without the rum, this salad has summertime backyard BBQ written all over it.
Cherry-Cocoa-Pistachio Energy Balls
Minced dried cherries and pistachios make these energy balls a salty-sweet snack to satisfy all your cravings. Almond butter and cocoa add substance and chocolaty appeal. Serve any time of day as a snack or dessert, or pack them for a hike.
Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins
Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.
Spiced Popcorn
Jazz up plain popcorn with a little cumin and chili powder for an afternoon snack or for movie night.
Strawberry Planks
Here's a quick and easy way to get your children to eat more fruit! Stack strawberry slices on graham crackers spread with cream cheese for a tasty 5-minute snack your kids will devour.
Baked Parsnip Chips
These parsnip chips have only 4 ingredients and couldn't be easier to make. They're best when the parsnips are sliced thinly and evenly, so if you have a mandoline this would be the perfect time to get it out. Recipe adapted from VT Feed.
Veg-Out Car Snack
Long car ride ahead? Resist the urge to pack unhealthy chips and cookies for you and the kids. This healthy vegetable car snack is quick to prepare and can be served up in individual snack bags or pint-size storage containers so it's easier for those backseat folks to enjoy!
Rice Cakes with Fire Jelly
An interesting combination of texture and flavor makes these bite-size appetizers a winner. Mini rice cakes serve as a crunchy base for smooth cream cheese, sweet apricot preserves, spicy jalapeño, and earthy rosemary.
Fruit Energy Balls
Make a big batch of these no-bake energy balls to keep on hand when hunger strikes or you need a healthy pick-me-up.
Baked Chili-Lime Zucchini Chips
Crunchy chips are so satisfying--even when you swap in zucchini for potatoes. In fact, you might even find you like these baked zucchini chips even better than potato chips.
Homemade Multi-Seed Crackers
Turn leftover brown rice and quinoa from dinner or meal-prepping into these delicious crispy crackers that are loaded with three good-for-you seeds--and create an everything-bagel flavor, without the bagel. The whole grains that make up this copycat cracker recipe add lots of fiber for a healthy snack that pairs perfectly with hummus or cheese.
Ranch Pumpkin Seeds
Making your own ranch dressing mix is easy to do and cuts down on sodium and eliminates additives. We replicate the distinctive flavor of ranch with buttermilk powder in this easy roasted pumpkin seed recipe. It's a convenient staple to have on hand for muffins and baked goods, too.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Popcorn
This Chocolate Peanut Butter Popcorn is quick, satisfying, and kid friendly. Kids can help prepare by measuring the powdered peanut butter and adding it to popcorn.
Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Fries
Air-fried sweet potato fries are crispy, tender and delicately sweet. They're also made with less fat than traditional fries, so they're a healthier option when you're craving crunchy spuds. If the cinnamon-pepper spice is too intense, try thyme, oregano, paprika or garlic instead.
Cran-Walnut Kettle Corn
Add cinnamon, cranberries and walnuts to microwave kettle corn for this satisfying snack.
Baked Zucchini Waffle Fries with Creamy Herb Dip
These crispy baked zucchini waffle fries with a ranch-style dipping sauce are a super-fun snack, appetizer or side dish. You can use all sorts of herbs in the creamy dipping sauce, including chives, dill, tarragon or parsley--or a combo. Pickle fans will love the sauce with dill, which pairs especially nicely with the Old Bay in the breadcrumb coating on the zucchini. To create the waffle shape, you can use a mandoline or special waffle cutter, such as the Borner Wave Waffle Cutter, which sells for about $25. This healthy fry recipe would also be delicious with regular sliced zucchini rounds if you'd rather not fuss with special equipment at all.
Buffalo-Chicken Celery Sticks
These stuffed celery sticks, packed with zesty Buffalo chicken and tangy blue cheese, make a perfect low-carb game-day snack. The kick of flavor from tangy Buffalo sauce is tempered by creamy Neufchâtel (reduced-fat cream cheese), but you can cut back if the hot sauce is too much for sensitive palates. Drizzle a few drops on the sticks before serving for those who can handle the heat.
PB & J Poppers
This sweet snack takes peanut butter and jelly to new heights and it's perfect for serving at your kids' next play date or party. Miniature sweetened rice cakes are topped with a peanut butter-cream cheese blend, sugar-free fruit preserves, and chocolate chips--the kids will love it!
Sweet Chili Popcorn
Honey and chili powder create the perfect mix of sweet and spicy popcorn.
Tahini-Yogurt Dip
Serve this creamy yogurt dip with baby carrots, sliced radishes or whole-wheat pita triangles.
Homemade Kale Chips
This easy recipe for homemade kale chips is a great way to get kids to eat this delicious leafy vegetable.
Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites
These bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate make a perfect low-calorie snack or easy dessert. These banana bites store well in the freezer, so make some ahead and keep them on hand for those moments you crave a taste of something sweet.
Crispy Parmesan Chips
These homemade chips have lots of Parmesan cheese baked on top so there's no need for high-calorie dip.
Oat and Nut Crunch Mix
This sweetly spiced mix of oat cereal, almonds, and dried cherries is handy to keep around for snacks or breakfast.
Citrus Salsa with Baked Chips
This fiery tomato-and citrus salsa is ideal for wintertime snacking.
Fiery Snack Mix
Serve your guests a crunchy snack mix seasoned with sweet-and-spicy flavors. It mixes up fast and adds a festive note to any gathering.
Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Chips
Thinly sliced sweet potatoes fry to a crispy crunch in the air fryer. These homemade chips also use much less oil, which cuts down on calories and fat. They're a naturally sweet side for sandwiches, burgers, wraps and more.
Cinnamon Popcorn
This simple spiced popcorn snack will satisfy your sweet tooth and provide a hearty dose of whole-grains, fiber and antioxidants.
Chili-Lime Brussels Sprout Chips
If you like kale chips, you'll love these veggie chips too! The outer leaves of large Brussels sprouts make the best "chips." Plus, they're easier to remove than the tightly furled-together inner ones. Roast what's left over for dinner later in the week.
Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins
These gluten-free pumpkin muffins are packed with oats and chocolate chips. Plus, these mini pumpkin muffins are made entirely in the blender, making cleanup a breeze. If you'd rather make 12 regular-size muffins, bake for 18 to 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before turning them out of the pan.
Chewy Granola Bars
You can make these bars ahead of time and freeze them, tightly wrapped in foil, for up to 3 months.
Barbecue Popcorn
This perfectly savory snack mix is made with cheese crackers and barbecue flavoring.
Blueberry Muffin Bars
With all the supersize muffins out there, portion control can be a challenge. These let you enjoy the flavors of a blueberry muffin, and easily keep track of what you eat.
No-Bake Apricot-Almond Balls
These peanut butter, dried apricot, and toasted almond balls make an easy on-the-go snack.