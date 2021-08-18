19 Diabetes-Friendly Slow-Cooker Dinners You'll Want to Make This Fall

These simple fix-and-forget slow-cooker recipes will make your fall dinners beyond easy. Whether you want to come home to a hot pot of creamy soup or a delicious meal of braised protein and veggies, there's a diabetes-friendly dish for you. Each dinner meets our standards for diabetes-friendly meals, so you can enjoy complex carbs and lower your saturated fat and sodium intake. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry and Slow-Cooker Dijon-Pepper Steak are totally tasty dinners that will help you keep your energy levels and blood sugar in check.