19 Diabetes-Friendly Slow-Cooker Dinners You'll Want to Make This Fall
These simple fix-and-forget slow-cooker recipes will make your fall dinners beyond easy. Whether you want to come home to a hot pot of creamy soup or a delicious meal of braised protein and veggies, there's a diabetes-friendly dish for you. Each dinner meets our standards for diabetes-friendly meals, so you can enjoy complex carbs and lower your saturated fat and sodium intake. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry and Slow-Cooker Dijon-Pepper Steak are totally tasty dinners that will help you keep your energy levels and blood sugar in check.
Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry
This comforting and creamy slow-cooker soup is loaded with earthy, umami flavor from the mushrooms and soy sauce. Puréeing only some of the slow-cooker mushroom soup gives the dish complex texture and eye appeal. Garnish with additional black pepper and chopped fresh thyme, if desired.
Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips
The spice blend in this healthy beef stew recipe--cinnamon, allspice and cloves--may conjure images of apple pie, but the combo is a great fit in savory applications too. Serve over creamy polenta or buttered whole-wheat egg noodles.
Slow-Cooker Vegetable Minestrone Soup
A winter classic, this crock pot version of minestrone is heavy on the vegetables and light on the pasta, keeping carbs in check while providing plenty of flavor.
Slow-Cooker Jambalaya
This hearty jambalaya is bursting with chicken, smoked turkey sausage, and shrimp. It takes just 25 minutes to prep in the morning and then your slow cooker will work its magic and deliver a tasty meal at the end of the day.
Fix-and-Forget White Chili
Thicken this slow-cooker chicken chili by slightly mashing the beans.
Dijon-Pepper Steak
Pepper steak is a classic French dish in which a sirloin steak is coated with cracked black pepper, seared in a hot skillet and served with a simple sauce. This variation is similar but after the steak is seared, it's finished off in a slow-cooker and served over multi-grain pasta with a creamy-Dijon sauce.
Pork & Green Chile Stew
Let your slow cooker work--while you're at work!--and come home to a delicious bowl of hearty stew for dinner. Full of potatoes, hominy, green chiles, and chunks of pork sirloin, this filling stew recipe takes just 25 minutes to prepare in the morning.
Smoky Slow-Cooker BBQ Brisket Sandwiches
Making brisket in the slow cooker ensures it is tender, delicious, and full of flavor. Serve this BBQ Brisket on hamburger buns for a tasty and satisfying meal.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Marsala
This slow-cooker chicken Marsala recipe gets its full flavor from plenty of mushrooms and fragrant shallots. Whole-wheat pasta soaks up the rich sauce. Round it out with a simple green salad for a comforting healthy dinner.
Fork-Tender Pot Roast
For a meal that's ready when you get home after a long day, try this flavorful and hearty pot roast.
Curried Chicken with Sweet Potatoes & Snap Peas
A slow cooker makes easy work of this colorful coconut curry dinner-but don't just toss everything in at once! Reserving the bell peppers and snap peas until the end keeps the vegetables crisp.
Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup
This easy slow-cooker chicken noodle soup is chock-full of vegetables and noodles, and gets extra creaminess from a little light cream cheese.
Hearty Vegetable Beef Stew
The slow cooker makes this veggie-packed beef stew super-easy and extra-savory.
Mustard-Maple Chicken with Wild Rice Pilaf
This slow-cooker meal is simple to prepare and will elicit rave reviews from everyone at your table. The wild rice pilaf is started early in the slow cooker and followed up by the chicken and sweet and tangy maple-mustard sauce. It's a mouthwatering combination!
Fennel & Pork Stew
This meltingly tender pork shoulder ragout has a savory broth that's full of fennel. White wine gives the stew a bright edge of acidity.
Ginger-Chicken Noodle Soup
Because the chicken thighs don't fall apart while simmering in a slow cooker, they are ideal in this Asian-style main dish soup.
Rosemary Turkey Roast with Vegetables
This rosemary seasoned turkey breast is prepared in the slow cooker. Drizzled with a homemade gravy and served alongside carrots, new potatoes and onion--it's a good reminder that turkey's not just for holidays!
Lemon Chicken with Stuffing
Make chicken and stuffing in the slow cooker for this easy, one-pot recipe. When it's done, top it with a mix of fresh lemon peel, parsley, and walnuts.
Chicken & Cornmeal Dumplings
This version of chicken and dumplings provides plenty of vegetables with 5 grams of fiber per serving. Dumplings are made with 1 part flour and 1 part cornmeal to make them standout from a traditional flour dumpling. This hearty dinner option is the perfect comfort meal.