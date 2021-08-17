14 Fall Breakfasts for Weight Loss in 20 Minutes or Less
With fewer than 450 calories and more than 6 grams of fiber per serving, these breakfasts will set you on your way to achieving your weight-loss goals. Each of these breakfasts is bursting with flavor and ready in 20 minutes or less, so a nutritious meal is within reach even on busy mornings. Recipes like our Cranberry-Orange Smoothie and Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage are delicious, filling and healthy ways to start your day.
Cranberry-Apple Smoothie
This riff on a classic fruit juice combines sweet apples with tart cranberries for a healthy, fiber-filled smoothie.
Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix
Make your own hot cereal mix with this healthy recipe. Keep it on hand and just cook up the amount you need when you're ready for a hot breakfast. One serving of the warm cereal contains 6 grams of fiber--almost a quarter of your daily quota-which helps stave off hunger throughout the morning.
Cranberry-Orange Smoothie
Orange juice adds sweetness to tart cranberries in this quick recipe for a healthy morning fruit smoothie.
Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage
Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes, and herbs.
Mango-Ginger Smoothie
Red lentils are a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe. The lentils add 3 grams more protein than an equal-size portion of nonfat plain yogurt and 4 grams more fiber than a typical serving of protein powder.
Cherry & Peach Carrot Smoothie
With the sweet, fruity flavors of cherry and peach, you'd never know there were veggies in this dairy-free smoothie recipe.
Artichoke & Egg Tartine
For a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast, serve up fried or poached eggs on top of sautéed artichokes and toast. If you can't find frozen, be sure to rinse canned artichoke hearts well--they're saltier than frozen. Serve with hot sauce on the side, if desired
Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter
With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.
Cocoa Almond French Toast
Your day will be off to a sweet start with this chocolate almond-coated French toast, topped with chocolate syrup and fresh raspberries. This quick, delicious breakfast for two is ready in just 10 minutes.
Carrot Cake Smoothie
Have your cake and eat it too--this smoothie recipe is bursting with flavor, including everything from pineapple to pumpkin pie spice to vanilla. A healthy and delicious treat for any time of day.
Polenta Cakes with Poached Eggs & Avocado
Precooked polenta makes this savory healthy breakfast a breeze. Serving the easy poached eggs on a bed of arugula is a wonderful way to get a head start on your daily vegetable intake.
Carrot-Apple Smoothie
This carrot and apple smoothie is creamy and has a light tropical flavor thanks to coconut milk. It's naturally sweetened from the carrots and apple, and the combination of ginger and lemon juice adds just a bit of spice and helps balance the flavor. The turmeric, fresh or dried, gives the smoothie a vibrant bright orange color.
Cinnamon Swirl Bread with Cream Cheese
Smell the cinnamon and taste the sweetness! Toast cinnamon swirl bread, and top with reduced-fat cream cheese and honey for a sweet breakfast with a little crunch.
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
This healthy smoothie recipe has all the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte without all the sugar. Made with real pumpkin and frozen banana, this whips into a creamy, luscious grab-&-go breakfast (or snack) in just 5 minutes.