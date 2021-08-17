14 Fall Breakfasts for Weight Loss in 20 Minutes or Less

With fewer than 450 calories and more than 6 grams of fiber per serving, these breakfasts will set you on your way to achieving your weight-loss goals. Each of these breakfasts is bursting with flavor and ready in 20 minutes or less, so a nutritious meal is within reach even on busy mornings. Recipes like our Cranberry-Orange Smoothie and Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage are delicious, filling and healthy ways to start your day.