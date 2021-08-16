16 100-Calorie Snacks You'll Want to Make This Fall
As the leaves start to turn this season, you'll want to break out these 100-calorie snacks featuring fall ingredients and flavors. From soft mini muffins to crunchy pumpkin seeds, there's a healthy, flavorful snack you can enjoy. Recipes like our Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Chips and Homemade Multi-Seed Crackers are delicious pick-me-ups you'll be glad to reach for the next time you need a boost.
Homemade Multi-Seed Crackers
Turn leftover brown rice and quinoa from dinner or meal-prepping into these delicious crispy crackers that are loaded with three good-for-you seeds--and create an everything-bagel flavor, without the bagel. The whole grains that make up this copycat cracker recipe add lots of fiber for a healthy snack that pairs perfectly with hummus or cheese.
Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins
These gluten-free pumpkin muffins are packed with oats and chocolate chips. Plus, these mini pumpkin muffins are made entirely in the blender, making cleanup a breeze. If you'd rather make 12 regular-size muffins, bake for 18 to 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before turning them out of the pan.
Mushroom Jerky
This vegan version of beef jerky has the same level of smoky spice you'd expect from the real thing. It can be enjoyed as a snack or on top of a salad for a jolt of meaty, umami goodness. It's also a great snack to take camping! The mushrooms stay pretty chewy (no crunch except for some of the crispy ends); this method is a great option if you don't have a dehydrator.
Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning
Everything bagel spices give these roasted pumpkin seeds an extra hit of flavor that's delicious any time of day.
Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Chips
Thinly sliced sweet potatoes fry to a crispy crunch in the air fryer. These homemade chips also use much less oil, which cuts down on calories and fat. They're a naturally sweet side for sandwiches, burgers, wraps and more.
Ranch Pumpkin Seeds
Making your own ranch dressing mix is easy to do and cuts down on sodium and eliminates additives. We replicate the distinctive flavor of ranch with buttermilk powder in this easy roasted pumpkin seed recipe. It's a convenient staple to have on hand for muffins and baked goods, too.
Cranberry-Oat Energy Balls
Craisins and dried figs do double duty as sweeteners and binders to make these easy energy balls both tasty and practical. These portable snacks mix in sunflower butter for plenty of protein. They're ready in just 25 minutes and can be stored in your freezer for easy snacking.
Mini Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins
This sweet little treat is made with good-for-you whole wheat flour, but even the pickiest of eaters won't notice. These mini pumpkin and chocolate chip muffins are also incredibly easy to make--just stir all of the ingredients together, no mixer required. For a more filling and indulgent snack, smear your bite-size piece with almond butter or Nutella.
Chili-Lime Brussels Sprout Chips
If you like kale chips, you'll love these veggie chips too! The outer leaves of large Brussels sprouts make the best "chips." Plus, they're easier to remove than the tightly furled-together inner ones. Roast what's left over for dinner later in the week.
Roasted Butternut Squash Seeds
Don't throw away your butternut squash seeds; roast them instead! Roasted butternut squash seeds make a great snack or salad topper. Enjoy them plain or jazzed up with one of the variations below. This recipe can be doubled or tripled depending on how many seeds you have, and you can also use this basic recipe for other types of squash seeds, such as acorn.
Cinnamon Popcorn
This simple spiced popcorn snack will satisfy your sweet tooth and provide a hearty dose of whole-grains, fiber and antioxidants.
Salted Coconut-Caramel Energy Balls
A blend of dates, sunflower seed butter, salt and vanilla make these bites surprisingly reminiscent of salted caramel--both in taste and texture. Unlike our ultra-easy mix-and-match basic energy ball recipe, you'll need a blender to make a paste for the base of these balls, but the extra effort is oh-so-worth it for the sweet and satisfying result.
Butternut Squash & Caramelized Onion Dip
Sweet squash gives French onion dip a colorful nutrition boost (namely, vitamins A and E). Serve with chips and crunchy crudités.
Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Fries
Air-fried sweet potato fries are crispy, tender and delicately sweet. They're also made with less fat than traditional fries, so they're a healthier option when you're craving crunchy spuds. If the cinnamon-pepper spice is too intense, try thyme, oregano, paprika or garlic instead.
Avocado & Pumpkin Salsa
Store-bought salsas are convenient and come in many varieties. However, this avocado and pumpkin salsa--one you won't find on any grocery shelf--is worth making from scratch. Creamy avocados, fresh tomato, and canned pumpkin are jazzed up with cilantro, lime juice, and a touch of hot pepper sauce, resulting in a salsa that's seriously delicious. Serve with baked tortilla chips or over grilled chicken breasts.
Sugar and Spice Popcorn Clusters
These popcorn snacks are easy to make and great to have on hand. Crushed popcorn clusters are held together with a blend of melted chocolate and spices. Each bite is an explosion of sweet and spicy!