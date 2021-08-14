16 Quick Breads That Have Us Dreaming of Fall
Get ready to enjoy a slice of these sweet and savory quick breads with butter, jam or just a cup of coffee. These recipes boast delicious flavors like spiced pumpkin, apple and caramelized sweet onion for a bread that is sure to impress. Recipes like our Vegan Pumpkin Bread and Apple Pie Bread are healthy treats that will leave your kitchen smelling like autumn.
Vegan Pumpkin Bread
Flaxseed meal, which develops a gelatinous texture when mixed with water, replaces the eggs and provides structure to this moist, flavorful loaf.
Honey Oat Quick Bread
This honey-oat bread has a pleasant flavor and divinely moist, tender crumb. It requires minimal mixing and cleanup, calls for ingredients usually stocked in the pantry, and is tasty yet healthful. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
Apple-Pie Bread
This easy everyday apple-pie bread makes a great breakfast-on-the-go with a cup of coffee. The fragrant spices typical of apple pie and the tender bits of baked apple inside also make it worthy as a healthy after-dinner dessert. Enjoy it warm from the oven with a pat of butter or cream cheese or keep it on your counter for a tasty treat during the week.
Pumpkin Banana Bread
Two favorite quick breads come together in this healthy pumpkin banana bread recipe. Pumpkin puree and mashed banana add sweetness to help cut down the amount of added sugar while ensuring this 100-percent whole-wheat loaf stays moist and tender.
Low-Carb Seeded Quick Bread
This low-carb bread is chock-full of seeds and flours that make the loaf mimic classic bread while managing to keep carb counts low. This bread is a vessel for both sweet and savory toppings, but the nutty flavors of the ingredients shine with just a simple schmear of butter.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread
Plenty of bittersweet chocolate chips and pumpkin pie spices make this pumpkin bread recipe extra special. But this moist bread requires just 15 minutes of active prep time, so it doesn't have to be just a special-occasion treat. Serve it warm with a cup of coffee or a glass of milk.
Buttermilk Cornbread with Vidalia Onions
This healthy skillet cornbread recipe looks similar to an upside-down cake. To make it special, artfully arrange the sautéed onions in the pan before pouring the batter in. Serve with soft butter, if desired.
Fig Bread
Sweet, soft and figgy, this quick bread is reminiscent of a Fig Newton cookie. If you happen to have an abundance of figs, this fig bread recipe is a delicious, creative way to use them up. And just as too-ripe bananas make the best banana bread, very ripe figs are ideal here.
Double-Chocolate Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin bread gets a chocolatey makeover in this healthy recipe that has cocoa powder in the batter and is studded with even more chocolate in the form of melty chips. This easy quick bread is so tasty, it could pass as a dessert.
Spiced Tea Bread with Fresh Plums
Make this quick bread for Sunday brunch, an afternoon snack or as an easy dessert recipe. It's 100% whole-grain, made with mild-tasting white whole-wheat flour and oat flour, which keeps it moist.
Cocoa Hazelnut Banana Bread
Cocoa and hazelnuts work in harmony to create a new twist on the classic banana bread in this simple recipe.
Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread
Now everyone can enjoy the essential fall quick bread with this easy gluten-free recipe. Pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice add tons of flavor, but stir in pecans or chocolate chips to take it a step further!
Healthy Banana Bread
Got leftover bananas? Give everyone's favorite baked good recipe a healthy whole-wheat spin with this easy banana bread recipe.
Chocolate Pumpkin Swirl Bread
Layers of pumpkin and chocolate batter swirl together to make this equally beautiful and delicious quick bread. A big bonus: you'll use a whole can of pumpkin, so no leftover bits to worry about when making this healthy pumpkin bread.
Squash Tea Bread
Pureed winter squash, honey and sugar give this tea bread a round, rich sweetness. It's terrific warm with a little pat of butter for breakfast, snack or even dessert and of course afternoon tea, if you're so inclined.
Pear-Hazelnut Quick Bread
Toasted hazelnuts and ripe pears add a sophisticated note to a homey quick bread.