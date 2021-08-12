27 High-Protein Dinners You'll Want to Make This Fall

If you want to add some more protein to your diet, look no further than these tasty seasonal dinners. Featuring fall produce like pumpkin, winter squash and sweet potatoes, these recipes are packed with protein to help support your bone health, digestion and overall energy. Plus, each recipe packs at least 15 grams of protein per serving to keep you full for longer. Recipes like our Parmesan Chicken & Brussels Sprouts and Turkey Pumpkin Chili are healthy, satisfying and sure to become a go-to fall recipe in your kitchen.