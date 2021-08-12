35 Sweet & Savory Recipes Using Pumpkin Puree
These delicious pumpkin puree recipes run the gamut from saucy pasta dishes to frothy pumpkin spice coffee drinks. Whether you want sweet or savory, these recipes use unseasoned canned pumpkin puree to bring some tasty fall flavor into your kitchen. Recipes like our Easy Pumpkin Dump Cake with Streusel Topping and Gnocchi with Bacon & Creamy Pumpkin Sauce are healthy, flavorful ways to celebrate the season.
Easy Pumpkin Dump Cake with Streusel Topping
A dump cake recipe is exactly what it sounds like--you simply dump all of the ingredients into a pan and bake. There isn't a step where you stir the dry ingredients into the wet mixture; instead, it goes into the baking pan in three stages and the result is a pudding-like cake with a streusel-like topping. The two parts together are delicious (and you'd be hard-pressed to find an easier fall dessert)!
Gnocchi with Bacon & Creamy Pumpkin Sauce
Get into the fall spirit with this one-pan gnocchi with a creamy pumpkin sauce. Some pumpkin and other squash sauces can be cloyingly sweet, but not this one--it's savory all the way, thanks to the bacon, garlic and thyme. Instead of being boiled, a package of store-bought gnocchi--one of our favorite convenience products--is browned and crisped in a little bit of bacon fat. Then the sauce (made with canned pumpkin--another great convenience product) is prepared right in that same pan, so cleanup is minimal too. Serve with a simple green salad for an easy dinner that comes together in 30 minutes.
Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins
These gluten-free pumpkin muffins are packed with oats and chocolate chips. Plus, these mini pumpkin muffins are made entirely in the blender, making cleanup a breeze. If you'd rather make 12 regular-size muffins, bake for 18 to 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before turning them out of the pan.
Pumpkin Ravioli with Olive & Fennel Tomato Sauce
This easy ravioli recipe features exotic North African Mediterranean flavors. The sweet pumpkin takes on the fennel and oregano flavors well; the salty olives and cheese combined with acidic tomatoes and lemon balances everything out. Look for wonton wrappers in the refrigerated section of the deli.
Pumpkin & Black Bean Soup
This quick and easy vegan pumpkin black bean soup is filled with veggies. Convenient canned pumpkin, beans and coconut milk flavored with curry make it a hearty fall meal.
Pumpkin Pie English Muffin Bake
This festive brunch dish is perfect for when you have to feed a crowd and want to get some of the preparation out of the way the night before. It will fill your kitchen with the smell of spices and pumpkin while it's baking, bringing people to the table without you even having to ask.
Turkey Pumpkin Chili
Canned pumpkin adds mellow background flavor and works to thicken up this turkey pumpkin chili. Smoked paprika adds flavor with a hint of spice. This chili is on the thicker side—if you want it thinner, add a bit more water.
Pumpkin Dump Cake
This pudding-like pumpkin cake has a luscious cream cheese swirl amid the spiced pumpkin layer. Organic cake mix is "dumped" on top, then the cake is smothered with butter. Once baked and cooled, the mix forms a sweet and crispy topping.
Pumpkin Coconut Tart
Dark rum, coconut milk, cinnamon, ginger and cloves give this pumpkin tart a complex flavor that matches perfectly with a cup of chai laced with milk.
Pumpkin Curry Soup
This easy soup recipe mixes in allspice, curry powder, spicy chiles and ginger to give this pumpkin curry soup a Jamaican feel. While habanero is traditional, jalapeños provide a mellower kick.
Whipped Pumpkin Spice Coffee
Trendy whipped coffee meets classic PSL! This warm, just-sweet-enough version calls for maple syrup and pumpkin puree (no flavored syrups here!) and is spiked with pumpkin pie spice for the coziest spin on the latest coffee craze. Be sure to stir the whipped coffee into the steamed milk before drinking.
Cream Cheese Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel
This riff on the Thanksgiving favorite combines a traditional pumpkin pie filling with swirls of sweetened cream cheese. And since it's only Thanksgiving once a year, we've topped it all off with a buttery spiced-pecan topping. This easy pie recipe will please anyone at your table this holiday.
Pumpkin-Pie Egg Rolls
A delightful twist on classic pumpkin pie, these sweet, crispy egg rolls will be your new favorite spiced pumpkin treat. Don't be concerned about the quantity of oil used for frying: only about half of it is absorbed during the cooking process.
Slow-Cooker Pumpkin Cheesecake
This easy slow-cooker pumpkin cheesecake with a gingersnap-and-walnut crust is full of all your favorite fall flavors. Cooking dessert in the slow cooker frees up oven space, making this healthy dessert perfect for entertaining. It might just bump your regular old pumpkin pie off the Thanksgiving menu. To make this recipe gluten-free, swap out the regular gingersnap cookies for gluten-free gingersnaps.
Vegan Pumpkin Soup
This vegan pumpkin soup, filled with spices and creamy cashews, can make an easy weeknight dinner or be elevated to a vegan main dish worthy of a holiday dinner by serving it in a hollowed-out freshly roasted pumpkin.
Pumpkin-Walnut Baked French Toast with Maple-Coffee Syrup
This overnight French toast recipe is especially tasty with the addition of canned pumpkin and spices. Topped with a coffee-flavored maple syrup and optional fruit, it's sure to be a fall or winter favorite with everyone at your table.
Healthier Pumpkin Roll with Cream Cheese Frosting
Deliciously warm spiced cake layers are rolled together with slightly tangy cream cheese frosting. This pumpkin jelly roll tastes decadent, but each serving is under 200 calories and has less than 20 grams of sugar. Don't be intimidated by this jelly roll--so long as you work quickly while the cake is warm, it's hard to mess it up or crack the cake.
Pumpkin-Apple Smoothie
This tasty fall blender breakfast gets protein from almond milk and Greek yogurt.
Pumpkin Gooey Butter Cake
This decadent, moist cake features a creamy pumpkin-spiced custard atop a shortbread-like crust. The cake mix is a convenient shortcut for making the buttery crust. Serve with whipped cream.
Pumpkin Hummus
Canned chickpeas and pumpkin are blended together with spice-infused oil for this variation on traditional hummus. Serve with vegetable strips.
Pumpkin Spice Pudding
The key to making this healthy, smooth pudding is constant slow whisking. A staff favorite, this recipe is one you'll want to pin for an easy make-ahead dessert.
Pumpkin Crème Brûlée
Get your pumpkin flavor fix with this diabetic-friendly crème brûlée recipe! Allow for ample time for this recipe to chill and set before adding the melted sugar topping.
Pumpkin Pie Nice Cream
Can't get enough pumpkin spice and pumpkin? Get those fall flavors you love in this dairy-free and vegan ice cream alternative made with bananas and pumpkin puree. This easy and healthy dessert contains no added sugar, unless you use the optional maple syrup--which is a delicious touch. Add some chopped pecans to make it really special.
Pumpkin Overnight Oats
Make these easy vegan overnight oats with whatever nondairy milk you have on hand. It's a great way to use up leftover canned pumpkin--plus, you can multiply the recipe to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the whole week.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
No super-sweet sugar bombs here! Make your very own pumpkin spice latte at home with this healthy recipe that allows you to control just how much added sugar goes into your coffee drink. If you would rather have a vegan latte, use whatever nondairy milk you'd like. Real pumpkin puree, maple syrup, cinnamon and coffee—it's fall in a mug! For a grown-up version, try spiking your PSL with bourbon, dark rum or a coffee liqueur such as Kahlúa. (If using a sweetened liqueur, consider cutting down on the maple syrup in the recipe.)
Pumpkin Bread
Canned pumpkin puree and whole-wheat flour come together in this healthy homemade pumpkin bread. The canned pumpkin helps keep the bread moist and tender. If you like the flavor of pumpkin pie spice, feel free to add a pinch or two to season the bread.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies
Indulge your PSL obsession with these pumpkin spice cookies. Instant espresso powder gives these soft, cakey cookies a subtle yet recognizable coffee flavor. Spread with cream cheese frosting (with more pumpkin pie spice flavors) and sprinkle with cinnamon to finish. And, go ahead, drink a pumpkin spice latte while you eat them for the full PSL experience. After all, it's only fall for so long (though we'd eat these cookies year-round). To make these cookies kid-friendly, simply omit the espresso powder.
Gluten-Free Pumpkin Waffles
These gluten-free spiced pumpkin waffles with your choice of toppings will soon be a new family favorite.
Pumpkin Pancakes
This healthy whole-grain pumpkin pancake recipe produces fluffy cakes with a beautiful orange hue from pureed pumpkin and light crunch from toasted pecans. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and omega-3s by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Brownies
For bigger hits of chocolate goodness, use chopped bittersweet chocolate in place of the chips. Hold on to the leftover pumpkin puree--it's yummy stirred into your morning oatmeal or yogurt.
Gnocchi with Mushrooms & Pumpkin Cream Sauce
Pumpkin isn't just for pie! In this healthy gnocchi recipe, canned pumpkin serves as the base for a creamy sauce. For the best flavor, top with real Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Save the leftover pumpkin puree for a smoothie or pancakes.
Our Best Traditional Pumpkin Pie
Get the classic creamy pumpkin taste but less saturated fat and sugar with this lightened-up recipe.
Walnut-Nutmeg Pumpkin Custards
Planning any parties for fall? Don't overlook this custard recipe--it's easy to assemble and will have your guests doling out the compliments! They'll love how the creamy pumpkin custard contrasts with the crunchy walnut, brown sugar and oat topping.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins
What could possibly make pumpkin muffins even better? Mini chocolate chips! Our healthy pumpkin chocolate chip muffins are made with white whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour and are sweetened with just the right amount of brown sugar to make them sweet without being cloying.
Pumpkin Mashed Potatoes
Give ordinary mashed potatoes a delicious lift of color and flavor by adding pumpkin. If you like, serve in mini pumpkins for a special presentation.