18 Diabetes-Friendly Lunches That Are Cheap & Delicious
These simple recipes will help you manage your blood sugar and heart health without stressing out your wallet. All of these sandwiches, salads and wraps rely on pantry ingredients, canned staples and one or two fresh veggies for a healthy but satisfying lunch to enjoy at work or at home. Each dish adheres to our standards for diabetes-friendly meals, so you can enjoy complex carbs and keep your saturated fat and sodium intake on the lower side. Recipes like our Veggie & Hummus Sandwich and Tuna, White Bean & Dill Salad will soon be your go-to meals for lunch on a budget.
Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.
Salmon-Stuffed Avocados
Canned salmon is a valuable pantry staple and a practical way to include heart-healthy omega-3-rich fish in your diet. Here, we combine it with avocados in an easy no-cook meal.
Tuna, White Bean & Dill Salad
Take canned tuna to new heights by adding cannellini beans, red onion and dill, tossing it in a lemon-pepper-Dijon dressing and serving it over a spinach salad with canned beets.
Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna
This power salad will keep you fueled for hours, thanks to 26 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. Tossing the dressing and kale, and then letting it stand in the jar, softens it enough so you don't need to massage or cook it to make it tender.
Egg Salad English-Muffin Sandwich
When you boil eggs ahead of time, it's easy to create a lickety-split and delightful lunchtime egg salad. And using the flavorful leafy carrot tops in it is like getting herbs for free.
Catchall Lunch Salad
This easy salad is great for using up any small amounts of leftover canned foods and produce you have on hand.
Avocado-Egg Toast
Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.
Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin
Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.
Sweet Pepper-Green Onion Quesadillas
Whole-wheat tortillas get a light topping of cheese, sweet red pepper, and adobo sauce for a zesty quesadilla that's served warm. It's a quick delicious lunch that's so easy to make.
Mixed Greens with Lentils & Sliced Apple
This salad with lentils, feta and apple is a satisfying vegetarian entree to whip together for lunch. To save time, swap in drained canned lentils--just make sure to look for low-sodium and give them a rinse before adding them to the salad.
Quinoa Deli Salad
This healthy version of a deli salad combines hearty quinoa and chickpeas with small amounts of ham and mozzarella, so you get all of the flavor without overdoing it on the sodium. This healthy quinoa salad is great as dinner and doubles as a delicious lunch the next day.
Egg & Broccoli Slaw Wrap
Who doesn't love an egg salad sandwich for lunch? We've given this one a bit of a makeover by combining the egg salad with roasted red peppers and a yummy citrusy slaw and serving it in a rolled tortilla. Want to pack it for lunch? Simply wrap it tightly in waxed or parchment paper and then in plastic wrap. Transport it in an insulated lunch box with ice packs--it will hold for up to five hours!
Roast Beef, Arugula, and Pickled Onion Wrap
Quick-pickle some onions the night before to put a delicious twist on your healthy lunch wrap.
Mexican Roll-Ups
Delicious and filling, these beef, tomato and pepper filled tortillas are the perfect option for an easy dinner.
Peanut Butter and Banana Breakfast Sandwich
Creamy peanut butter and bananas are the key ingredients to this quick and easy breakfast.
Ham & Cheese Sandwich Wrap
Spice up your typical lunch sandwich and have a wrap instead! The broccoli sprouts add crunch and nutrients, and the honey mustard adds some sweetness.
Moo Shu Chicken Wraps
Premade whole-grain tortillas make a surprisingly easy wrap for this Asian-style chicken favorite.
Hummus and Avocado Salad Sandwiches
Add healthy fats, a little protein and plenty of flavor to your grilled cheese sandwich with this tasty Mediterranean-style panini recipe.