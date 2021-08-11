18 Diabetes-Friendly Lunches That Are Cheap & Delicious

These simple recipes will help you manage your blood sugar and heart health without stressing out your wallet. All of these sandwiches, salads and wraps rely on pantry ingredients, canned staples and one or two fresh veggies for a healthy but satisfying lunch to enjoy at work or at home. Each dish adheres to our standards for diabetes-friendly meals, so you can enjoy complex carbs and keep your saturated fat and sodium intake on the lower side. Recipes like our Veggie & Hummus Sandwich and Tuna, White Bean & Dill Salad will soon be your go-to meals for lunch on a budget.