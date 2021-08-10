17 Easy Flexitarian Dinners for Weeknights

August 10, 2021

Adding more plant-based meals to your routine has so many benefits—a plant-focused diet can support your heart health, facilitate weight loss and even help you live longer. These recipes will help you add some more plant proteins to your weeknight meals, but without forsaking meat and fish altogether. This mix of vegetarian, vegan and veggie-loaded options are sure to please. Recipes like our Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette and Buttermilk Fried Tofu with Smoky Collard Greens are simple, delicious and come together in no time.

Start Slideshow

1 of 17

Chickpea Curry (Chhole)

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Made with convenient canned beans, this quick and healthy Indian recipe is an authentic chickpea curry that you can make in minutes. If you want an additional vegetable, stir in some roasted cauliflower florets. Serve with brown basmati rice or warm naan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this quick vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi--they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients. If you can't find Meyer lemons, use 1 small regular lemon in Step 2 and use 4 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 teaspoons orange juice in Step 4.

3 of 17

Black Bean-Quinoa Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This black bean and quinoa bowl has many of the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the fried bowl. We've loaded it up with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and avocado plus an easy hummus dressing to drizzle on top.

Advertisement

4 of 17

Buttermilk Fried Tofu with Smoky Collard Greens

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Dipping tofu in buttermilk makes the coating stick for a crispy pan-fried tofu, reminiscent of fried chicken. Spicing up the collards with paprika coats them with smoky flavor while keeping this dish vegetarian. And this quick, easy and healthy dinner comes together in just 25 minutes, so it's great for busy weeknights.

5 of 17

Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These hearty vegan tacos are quick and easy to make, perfect for busy weeknights. They are so tasty no one will miss the meat or dairy.

6 of 17

Mushroom Melts

Credit: Antonis Achilleos
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This mushroom melt has both Gruyère and Swiss cheeses that work together with earthy mushrooms to create a delicious ooey-gooey vegetarian grilled cheese. Balsamic vinegar helps lighten the sandwich, and the thin slices of rye bread help keep the sodium in check.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 17

3-Ingredient Refried Bean & Pico de Gallo Tostadas

Credit: Sara Haas
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Making your own tostadas is easy. Use store-bought corn tortillas, brush them with olive oil and bake to crunchy perfection! Here we topped the tostada with refried beans and fresh pico de gallo for an easy 3-ingredient meal.

8 of 17

Quinoa Power Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make this satisfying salad in the evening and enjoy one portion for dinner, then pack the remaining portion for lunch the next day. Loaded with protein- and fiber-rich ingredients like chicken, sweet potato and quinoa plus power greens, this meal is nutrition-packed!

9 of 17

Greek Salad with Edamame

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Edamame adds protein to the classic Greek salad: romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, feta and olives. Serve with toasted pita brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with dried oregano or za'atar.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 17

Jackfruit Barbacoa Burrito Bowls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Jackfruit, a tropical fruit with a dense, chewy texture, is a blank canvas that takes on flavors well. In these vegan burrito bowls, the jackfruit is simmered in a warm and spicy chile sauce that's so good you'll never know you're eating a plant-based protein instead of pork or beef.

11 of 17

Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This light and flavorful caprese pizza is ready when the tomatoes are just heated through and the mozzarella cheese is slightly melted. If you want a little more on this pizza, it'd be delicious with a few slices of prosciutto. Chef tip: let your dough come up to room temperature before you stretch it--it'll make it much easier to work with.

12 of 17

Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

To make this 20-minute vegan curry even faster, buy precut veggies from the salad bar at the grocery store. To make it a full, satisfying dinner, serve over cooked brown rice. When shopping for simmer sauce, look for one with 400 mg of sodium or less and check the ingredient list for cream or fish sauce if you want to keep this vegan. If you like a spicy kick, add a few dashes of your favorite hot sauce at the end.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 17

One-Pot Beans & Rice with Corn & Salsa

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This one-pot dinner is like a deconstructed burrito bowl--especially when topped with salsa, sliced avocado or a dollop of Greek yogurt for a cool, creamy accent. You can also enjoy it as a meal on its own, or as a vegetarian taco or burrito filling or a side dish on taco night.

14 of 17

Tofu Poke

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This fast vegan version of poke (the traditional Hawaiian salad of diced raw fish tossed in a soy-sesame sauce) swaps in extra-firm tofu for fish while loading your bowl with vegetables and crunchy toppers like pea shoots and peanuts. Serve over brown rice instead of the zucchini noodles to add a hearty boost of fiber.

15 of 17

Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Roasted Chickpeas & Vegetables

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A tangy, balsamic dressing and nutty Parmesan cheese combine to coat tender roasted vegetables and chickpeas in this springy vegetarian dinner. To keep it vegetarian, serve it over quinoa or, for meat-eaters, serve with roasted chicken or pan-seared fish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 17

Vegan Pad Thai with Tofu

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You won't miss the scrambled eggs and fish sauce in this vegan version of the Thai favorite because the flavorful sauce hits just the right balance of sweet, spicy and umami.

17 of 17

Mexican Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We've taken some key burrito ingredients--black beans, corn and spicy pepper Jack cheese--and piled them into roasted portobello mushroom caps for a delicious and satisfying vegetarian dinner. Serve these with pico de gallo or any of your favorite burrito toppings!

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next