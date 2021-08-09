20 Easy Heart-Healthy Breakfast Recipes to Make For Busy Mornings

These simple breakfasts get the most flavor out of the least effort. Whether you want to make your breakfast ahead for the week—like with our baked oatmeal cups—or throw together a quick sandwich, topped toast or bowl of oats in the morning, we have something for you. Recipes like our Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes and Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches are lower in sodium and saturated fat, so you can look out for your heart health.