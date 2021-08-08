22 Zucchini-Packed Recipes for Sunday Dinner

From noodles to casseroles to creamy soups—zucchini really can do it all, and these recipes show off the veggie in its most delicious forms. Whether you prefer your green summer squash paired with herbaceous sauces or packed into a flavorful casserole, these dishes will surely hit the spot. Recipes like our Zucchini Lasagna and Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp make delicious Sunday feasts that everyone will love.