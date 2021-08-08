17 Soup Recipes That Have Us Dreaming of Fall

We're anticipating that first autumn chill, and we can't wait to grab our soup pots and slow cookers to make these warm, comforting soups. From creamy carrot soup to chili packed with pumpkin seeds and chunks of squash, there are all kinds of delicious flavors and spices at play here, so you're sure to find the perfect soup for you. Recipes like our Honeynut Squash Soup and Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry are perfect ways to celebrate fall.