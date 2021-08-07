13 Healthy Iced Coffee Recipes to Keep You Refreshed

This vegan iced coffee explodes with rich chocolate-hazelnut taste, but it won't weigh you down like a barista-made Frappuccino. Using hazelnut milk and creamer will give you the nuttiest flavor, but if you can't find it, you can substitute another plant-based milk or creamer (it's also great with cow's milk if you don't care about it being vegan). Try chocolate or vanilla almond milk, oat milk or even macadamia milk. If you opt for a non-hazelnut milk, you might want to add an extra teaspoon of chocolate-hazelnut spread.