13 Healthy Iced Coffee Recipes to Keep You Refreshed
These coffee recipes are sure to hit the spot at any time of day. Whether you love showing off with a simple but eye-catching whipped coffee in the morning or prefer to take your java as a make-ahead latte popsicle, there's something for you. Recipes like our Vegan Whipped Coffee and Chocolate-Hazelnut Iced Coffee are healthy, delicious options that save you the time of swinging by the nearest coffee shop.
Whipped Coffee Mochaccino
If you love the whipped coffee trend that's taken the internet by storm, you'll love this mochaccino version of the beverage. Use any milk you like, including any flavored nondairy milks, and stir it together before drinking to enhance the mocha taste of the drink. This version is lower in sugar than the standard whipped coffee, but feel free to add 1 extra tablespoon sugar if it's not sweet enough for you.
Greek Iced Coffee
This frothy delight is a great summer treat when the summer heat makes hot coffee less appealing.
Vegan Whipped Coffee
No matter whether you're feeling nutty, sowing your oats or going coconuts, you can still enjoy the whipped coffee trend. The fluffy coffee drink, also known as dalgona coffee, is just as flavorful when made with any nondairy milk. Pick your favorite dairy alternative and vegan sugar and give it a whirl. Serve over ice, if desired, for an even more refreshing beverage.
Cold-Brew Coffee
Save some money and make your own cold brew at home. This coffee recipe is so easy--plus you can make a double batch to have plenty on hand for an instant pick-me-up. Be sure to use coarsely ground coffee beans for cold brew. Finely ground coffee can make it cloudy.
Chocolate-Hazelnut Iced Coffee
This vegan iced coffee explodes with rich chocolate-hazelnut taste, but it won't weigh you down like a barista-made Frappuccino. Using hazelnut milk and creamer will give you the nuttiest flavor, but if you can't find it, you can substitute another plant-based milk or creamer (it's also great with cow's milk if you don't care about it being vegan). Try chocolate or vanilla almond milk, oat milk or even macadamia milk. If you opt for a non-hazelnut milk, you might want to add an extra teaspoon of chocolate-hazelnut spread.
Iced Coconut Latte Pops
When you don't have time to make ice coffee, grab a latte popsicle from the freezer and keep your cool.
Iced Caramel-Cream Coffee
There's no need to buy expensive drinks at the local coffee shop when you can make this delicious frozen iced coffee at home.
Turkish Coffee Float
This is not your typical ice cream float. Instead, this coffee drink recipe packs a punch reminiscent of the notorious Turkish brew where the grounds are boiled right in the coffee. A pinch of cardamom adds a little Middle Eastern flavor and using low-fat frozen yogurt instead of full-fat ice cream keeps it on the lighter side.
EatingWell Frozen Mochaccino
If you lust after those frothy frozen coffee drinks at your local coffee shop, then this mochaccino recipe is for you. This easy homemade version uses low-fat milk, cocoa powder, coffee and just a little bit of maple syrup, so it has a fraction of the calories of a traditional version. (A small mocha frappuccino at Starbucks is 270 calories!) Coffee ice cubes, made by freezing coffee in an ice cube tray, make this drink frosty and give it a big, strong coffee flavor. Recipe by Joyce Hendley for EatingWell.
Mint-Chocolate Whipped Iced Coffee
The cool and creamy combination of chocolate and mint is what keeps us unwrapping another Andes candy or sneaking just one more Thin Mint cookie. With this simple Frappuccino-inspired recipe, your coffee can be just as much of a treat—and still not too sweet. Use any type of milk or whipped cream, including nondairy options, for this recipe. Any way you blend it, this icy mint-chocolate whipped coffee will give you thrills and chills.
Iced Mocha
Chocolate-flavored drink mix replaces high-carb sugar syrup in this homestyle version of a coffee shop drink.
Coffee Icy
Easy to make and delicious, this refreshing, ice-cold coffee drink is perfect for a hot summer day.
