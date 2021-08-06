24 Non-Alcoholic Drinks to Please Any Crowd
These family-friendly drinks are healthy, non-alcoholic alternatives to your typical party cocktails. Each of these non-alcoholic drinks makes for a fruity, herby or bubbly treat at any time of the day. Recipes like our Whipped Frozen Lemonade and Sparkling Strawberry-Ginger Lemonade are refreshing icy drinks you'll want to sip on forever.
Whipped Frozen Lemonade
Whipped frozen lemonade combines the creaminess of a milkshake with the thirst-quenching tanginess of freshly squeezed lemonade for an incredibly refreshing treat. And this simple frozen lemonade treat comes together with just four ingredients and a blender. You can use light coconut milk or refrigerated coconut milk in place of full-fat coconut milk, though the end result won't be as rich and creamy. Leftover simple syrup will keep for up to 1 week in the refrigerator.
Anti-Inflammatory Golden Tonic
The momentum behind functional foods and wellness elixirs is at an all-time high. Expensive products are touted as having the power to do everything from restoring gut health to boosting immunity and fighting inflammation, but their health claims are often backed by little solid science. So instead of pricy supplements, we're mixing up a more affordable antidote that's both healthy and homemade. A tonic, by definition, is a combination of ingredients that have the potential to enhance or restore health. While this tonic (or any tonic) is not a cure-all remedy, consuming more anti-inflammatory foods--like the ones found in this tonic--over time may only not only ease current symptoms (such as fatigue, joint pain and chronic bloating), but it may also reduce the risk of future diseases and slow aging. The combination of green tea, herbs, honey, apple-cider vinegar and spices also makes for a tasty and refreshing beverage!
Whipped Frozen Creamsicle
For those of you who always loved to run to the curb to buy a little bit of summer on a stick, this drink is right up your alley. The secret to the straight-from-the-ice-cream truck taste of this creamy frozen treat? Double the fruit! A little bit of frozen mango helps thicken the drink naturally in the blender while boosting the juicy flavor of fresh orange juice. Unsweetened vanilla coconut milk brings just a hint of sweetness while keeping this added-sugar-free and vegan. You could also use a sweetened coconut milk if you prefer a little more sweetness. Enjoy this refreshing and nostalgic drink on its own, or add a splash of your favorite vodka or rum for a summer happy hour indulgence. P.S.: Unlike the ice cream version, this one travels well in an insulated cup if you want to take it poolside!
Color-Changing Lemonade Slushies
Kids and adults alike will be wowed watching this delicious slush turn from blue to pink and purple in an instant. The magical concoction is made with natural blue tea (see Note) and refreshing lemonade for a fun science experiment that's tasty too. Perfect for your child's birthday party! (Adults may enjoy spiking their drink with a little vodka or gin.)
Sparkling Strawberry-Ginger Lemonade
This sparkling lemonade is inspired by red drink, a red strawberry soda that is traditionally served for Juneteenth. Read more about red drink in the essay "For Many in Texas and Beyond, It's Just Not Juneteenth Without Red Drink."
Ginger-Thyme Sparkling Lemonade
Leave the jug at home—this homemade lemonade concentrate is easier to tote, plus gives you the option to make drinks to order at your picnic. Bring sparkling and still water along with gin and vodka for a bar in your basket.
Watermelon Lemonade
This summer-fresh lemonade with a DIY watermelon base is sure to cool you down on a hot day.
Creamy Watermelon Smoothie
This creamy vegan watermelon smoothie has a subtle coconut flavor thanks to coconut-milk yogurt. Strawberries add color and banana adds a smooth texture while letting the watermelon flavor shine through.
Cucumber Juice
This beautiful bright green cucumber juice is packed with fresh cucumber flavor. Coconut water and apple add natural sweetness to this refreshing drink.
Elderberry Elixir Mocktail
This effervescent winter mocktail features immune-boosting elderberry syrup alongside anti-inflammatory turmeric and a dose of vitamin C from orange juice. Use freshly squeezed orange juice for the best flavor. Depending on the sweetness of your elderberry syrup, you may want to use more or a little less.
Margarita Mocktail
This refreshing mocktail perfectly combines the cool taste of cucumbers with the delicious tart flavor of fresh limes. It's lightly sweetened with agave and it's alcohol-free!
Whipped Frozen Cantaloupe Creamsicle
Got a lot of leftover cantaloupe? Don't worry about wasting it--just throw it in the freezer and you'll be ready for cool cantaloupe creamsicles whenever you get the craving. Frozen cantaloupe cubes make this blended treat refreshingly juicy, and when blended with milk or a nondairy alternative, you get a summery treat that's just sweet enough.
Watermelon Cucumber Basil Seltzer
Watermelon, cucumber, fresh basil, and lime juice flavor a summer drink that's fancy enough for guests. The soda takes only minutes to put together. Keep the fruit concentrate, simple syrup, and seltzer water separately in the fridge, then mix just before serving.
Whipped Frozen Limeade
This whipped frozen limeade is a blast from the past--but much better for you! It's got the nostalgic taste of a lemon-lime slushie, and this time it's made with real lime juice and fresh, homemade syrup. Just a splash of dairy is enough to evoke the creaminess of vanilla soft serve mixed with the cool and tangy iced slush. Or use coconut milk creamer for a tropical twist.
Lemonade Shake-Ups
A refreshing, tangy-sweet lemon drink is friendly to your special diet, and it's ready in only 10 minutes.
Iced Mint Green Tea
Crisp and refreshing, you just may find yourself craving this beverage on a hot summer's night.
Basil Lemonade
Basil and lemon pair beautifully in this refreshing summer sipper, sweetened with a touch of honey. Make ahead and allow the mixture to infuse for 30 minutes to 1 hour before straining for a stronger basil flavor.
Lemon, Cucumber & Mint Infused Water
Refresh and hydrate with this citrusy spa water. Adding fresh fruit, veggies and herbs to still or sparkling water is a great way to boost flavor without adding calories or sugar. Serve in a pitcher for a party or bottle individually for on-the-go hydration.
Habanada Pepper Soda
Skip the soda pop but still get a zesty hit with this homemade soda recipe. Use heatless habaneros if you can find them--they add a floral essence. Heat seekers can use regular habaneros for more of a thrill.
Whipped Frozen Pink Lemonade
Feeling in the pink? It's berry easy to bring a blush to your cheeks when you whip up this creamy frozen pink lemonade made with frozen strawberries. It's the perfect balance of tangy and sweet--a better-for-you indulgence that you can whip up quickly with homemade lemon simple syrup. Use your favorite neutral-flavored nondairy milk in this vegan treat, though almond milk and other nut milks will add a stronger nutty flavor than coconut milk or oat milk.
Fresh Mint Iced Tea
This crisp and healthy low-calorie summer drink is easy to make and very refreshing. Sweeteners, like honey or stevia, are optional; the mint provides plenty of flavor without adding any calories or sugar.
Mock Margarita
This frosty "cocktail" looks just like its tequila-laced counterpart but is alcohol-free.
Raspberry Spritzer
A refreshing and low calorie alternative to sugar-laden sodas.
Rosemary-Infused Cucumber Lemonade
Turn fresh rosemary, cucumbers and lemons into grown-up lemonade that will keep you cool on a hot day.