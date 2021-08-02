16 Diabetes-Friendly Summer Dinners You Can Make In One Pan

Make one of these easy, breezy one-pan meals for dinner tonight. Whether you prefer roasting on a sheet pan or whipping up a one-pot pasta, these recipes bring something flavorful and healthy to the table. Each dish keeps to our parameters for diabetes-appropriate dishes, which means they are lower in saturated fat and sodium, and they focus on whole grains and complex carbs for a filling dinner. Recipes like our Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajita Bowls and Salmon with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce are crowd-pleasers you'll return to again and again.