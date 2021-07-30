19 Smoothies to Support Your Immune System

Adding more leafy greens, probiotics and certain vitamins and minerals (like A, C, D, E and zinc) to your diet can help support your immune system to be the best it can be. These smoothies boast impressive nutrition with ingredients like spinach, kale and kefir to support your immune system and make a super refreshing smoothie. Recipes like our Mango-Ginger Smoothie and Pineapple Green Smoothie will leave you feeling ready to face the day.