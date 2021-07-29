19 Meaty Portobello Mushroom Recipes Without the Meat
With their earthy flavor and generous size, portobello mushrooms are a delicious alternative to meat. Whether seared, stuffed or sautéed, these satisfying mushrooms make for delicious main dishes, and they even level up your intake of nutrients like vitamin D, selenium and potassium. Recipes like our Caprese Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms and French Onion Soup with Portobello Cheese "Toast" are tasty and filling.
Cheese-&-Spinach-Stuffed Portobellos
Here we take the elements of a vegetarian lasagna filling--ricotta, spinach and Parmesan cheese--and nestle them into roasted portobello mushroom caps. The recipe works best with very large portobello caps; if you can only find smaller ones, buy one or two extra and divide the filling among all the caps. Serve with a tossed salad and a whole-wheat dinner roll or spaghetti tossed with marinara sauce.
Collards & Portobello Grilled Cheese
Meaty portobello mushrooms and sautéed collards turn this easy grilled cheese recipe into a healthy meal. If you don't have Dijonnaise on hand, make your own by stirring 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard into 3 tablespoons mayonnaise.
Blue Cheese Portobello Burgers
Blue cheese and slow-cooked onions turn a grilled portobello into an indulgent portobello burger. Ruby port--a sweet fortified wine--gives extra depth of flavor to the caramelized onions.
Caprese Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
We've taken the key ingredients of the popular caprese salad--tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil--and piled them into portobello mushroom caps to make a delicious and satisfying vegetarian main dish.
Spinach & Artichoke-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
Stuffed mushrooms and spinach-artichoke dip come together in this quick vegetarian recipe. Serve these cheesy stuffed mushrooms with a big salad for a satisfying and healthy dinner.
French Onion Soup with Portobello Cheese "Toast"
Roasted portobello mushrooms stuffed with cheese, herbs and breadcrumbs stand in for the traditional Gruyère toast you'd find on top of a crock of French onion soup.
Ricotta-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms with Arugula Salad
This easy vegetarian meal gets a double hit of umami from mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes. Grill some crusty bread, then rub it with garlic and drizzle it with olive oil to serve alongside these stuffed portobello mushrooms.
Crispy Portobello Cutlets with Caramelized Onions & Blue Cheese
Portobello mushroom cutlets get steak-house treatment--caramelized onions and blue cheese--in this healthy vegetarian dinner recipe. Serve the mushroom "steaks" with a baked potato and creamed spinach.
Spanakopita-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
These stuffed portobello mushrooms have a filling inspired by the Greek spinach pie, spanakopita. To keep them quick, we ditched the phyllo, so they're great for an easy weeknight vegetarian dinner.
Greek Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
A mixture of tomatoes, spinach, feta, olives and fresh oregano gives portobellos a Mediterranean vibe in this healthy stuffed mushroom recipe. Serve these along with chicken, fish or tofu as a super-satisfying side dish, or add a hearty salad and make them the centerpiece of a vegetarian dinner.
Grilled Eggplant & Portobello Sandwich
Looking for a vegetarian option for your next cookout? This grilled eggplant and portobello sandwich is our answer. For extra flavor, we top it with slices of garden-fresh tomato and spicy arugula. Serve with a mixed green salad.
Mexican Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
We've taken some key burrito ingredients--black beans, corn and spicy pepper Jack cheese--and piled them into roasted portobello mushroom caps for a delicious and satisfying vegetarian dinner. Serve these with pico de gallo or any of your favorite burrito toppings!
Portobello Paillards with Spinach, White Beans & Caramelized Onions
Portobello mushrooms are so meaty that even carnivores will be satisfied with this lusty vegetarian dish. Instead of pounding the caps, we weigh them down in the skillet to flatten them while they cook.
Loaded Portobello Mushrooms
Think of these loaded portobello mushrooms as a low-carb version of a stuffed potato--Cheddar cheese, sour cream, scallions and bacon melted into portobello mushroom caps for a delicious and satisfying dinner. Serve them with a green salad to round out the meal.
Vegetarian All-American Portobello Burgers
Portobello mushrooms stand in for meat patties in this recipe for veggie burgers with all the fixings. Mushrooms are a source of glutamate, a naturally occurring compound that gives the fungi their umami flavor. But to really give these "patties" a savory boost, we brush them with steak sauce. Add a simple side salad or some grilled veggies for a satisfying and easy dinner on the grill.
Portobello "Philly Cheese Steak" Sandwich
Cheese steaks are a Philadelphia tradition: thin slices from a rich and very fatty slab of beef, fried up and topped with a heavy cheese sauce. We've cut down on the fat considerably--but not on the taste. All it needs is a cold beer or a glass of pinot noir on the side.
Mediterranean Portobello Mushroom Pizzas with Arugula Salad
Roasted portobello mushrooms stand in for pizza crust in these comforting individual "pizzas." An easy arugula side salad makes a vibrant accompaniment.
Grilled Portobello & Red Pepper Wraps
In this meatless main dish, grilled marinated portobello mushrooms take center stage. Nested alongside bell peppers in a whole-wheat wrap that's been spread with delicious basil pesto, this dish is perfect for lunch or a light dinner.
Barbecue Portobello Quesadillas
This smoky mushroom-filled quesadilla is reminiscent of pulled pork. A touch of chipotle chile pepper adds extra heat. Serve with coleslaw and guacamole.