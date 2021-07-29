18 Gluten-Free Breakfasts to Satisfy Your Morning Sweet Tooth

These gluten-free baked goods, fruity oatmeals and colorful smoothie bowls are healthy ways to satisfy that morning taste for something sweet. (Note: to make sure your oat recipe is safe for you, be sure to choose gluten-free oats to avoid any risk of cross contamination with wheat products.) Whether you want to make some classic pancakes or set yourself up for an easy morning with some overnight oats, these delicious recipes will help you start your day with a burst of flavor. Recipes like our Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes and Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries will soon be breakfast favorites.