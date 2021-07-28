11 Healthy Lemon Cookies for a Bright and Citrusy Treat
Lemons add a bright boost of acidity to these cookie recipes and take full advantage of the fruit's flavor. Whether you want to serve up a batch of impressive sugar cookies or impress your friends with some deceptively simple macarons, we have a cookie that fits the bill. Recipes like our Citrus-Kissed Honey Buttons and Lemon Snickerdoodles are the perfect balance of sweet and tart.
Citrus-Kissed Honey Buttons
These citrus-flavored sugar cookies are a lovely addition to any holiday cookie platter.
Iced Lemon Cookie Energy Balls
Next time you have a Girl Scout Cookie craving, try these healthier no-bake cookies instead. Their bright and lemony flavor is balanced by sweetness from Medjool dates, and they're held together with millet and almond meal. Keeping the dough chilled and dusting your hands with confectioners' sugar will keep them from sticking to your hands while you shape them.
Lemon Thumbprint Cookies
Enjoy these lemony cookies with a warm cup of tea.
Lemon Brownies
A double dose of lemon juice and zest brings fresh and tangy flavor to these easy brownies. They're the perfect dessert for any holiday or special occasion--or when you just need a little something to brighten your day.
Lemon Snickerdoodles
This spin on snickerdoodles packs a bright lemony punch. The sugar on the outside creates such a crisp, sweet crust to contrast the soft, pillowy inside.
Italian Lemon Cookies
These soft Italian lemon drop cookies feature both sweet and tangy flavors thanks to plenty of fresh lemon juice and a powdered sugar glaze. These easy cookies are perfect with tea and coffee and will make a great addition to your holiday cookie platter.
Lemon Thins
These lemon cookies are made healthier with whole-wheat pastry flour and they get their zippy flavor from fresh lemon zest and juice rather than lemon extract. This lemon cookie recipe would be the perfect accompaniment to afternoon tea.
Lemon Sugar Cookies
These lemon sugar cookies are simple and delicious. A light hand with sugar and a touch of lemon makes them not overly sweet or tart with a soft, chewy texture. They're perfect for pairing with coffee or tea or serving alongside ice cream.
Lemon Meringue Sandwich Cookies
These pretty and lemony gluten-free sandwich cookies make tasty light treats.
Lemon Squares
Lemon squares are so delicious, but classic lemon square recipes tip the scales with their calories and saturated fat. Our healthy lemon squares recipe shaves almost 200 calories and more than 5 grams of saturated fat per lemon square. For a variation, use lime juice in place of the lemon juice.
Lemon Cardamom Meringue Cookies
Bite into one of these cookies and you'll discover the subtle flavor of spice kissed with a hint of citrus. And the best part? Just 9 calories each!