19 Low-Calorie Breakfasts That Are Ready in 5 Minutes or Less

Mornings can be a busy rush out the door, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on the first meal of the day. These healthy toasts, sandwiches, waffles and pita pockets will give you the energy you need to start the day and come together in just five minutes. Recipes like our White Bean Avocado Toast and Waffle with Nut Butter, Banana & Chocolate Chips are quick, tasty and clock in at 375 calories or less per serving.