19 Low-Calorie Breakfasts That Are Ready in 5 Minutes or Less
Mornings can be a busy rush out the door, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on the first meal of the day. These healthy toasts, sandwiches, waffles and pita pockets will give you the energy you need to start the day and come together in just five minutes. Recipes like our White Bean Avocado Toast and Waffle with Nut Butter, Banana & Chocolate Chips are quick, tasty and clock in at 375 calories or less per serving.
White Bean & Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
Avocado-Egg Toast
Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.
Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait
Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.
Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
Waffle with Nut Butter, Banana & Chocolate Chips
Top a whole-grain freezer waffle with nut butter, banana slices and chocolate chips for a decadent-tasting and healthy breakfast or snack you can whip up when you're short on time. This high-protein, high-fiber breakfast may be ready before your coffee is finished brewing.
Loaded Pita Pockets
Stuffing a whole wheat pita pocket with delicious, healthy ingredients is great way to make an on-the-go breakfast. Plus, these loaded pita pockets are sweet and savory with a tasty crunch!
Strawberry-Kiwi Cheesecake Toast
In a hurry? It takes just 5 minutes to toss together this cheerful strawberry-kiwi toast.
Egg Salad Avocado Toast
It's like egg salad and avocado toast had a baby in this 5-minute healthy breakfast.
Cucumber Cooler Yogurt
Whip yourself up a refreshing and healthy breakfast or snack with the classic combo of cucumbers and yogurt, enlivened with lemon and mint.
Waffle with Cream Cheese, Plums & Granola
Top a toasted frozen waffle with cream cheese, plums and granola for a healthy breakfast in a pinch. Loaded with protein, fiber and whole grains, this recipe will keep you full and satisfied all morning.
Beets & Goat Cheese Toast
A little lemon zest perks up this healthy toast with beets and goat cheese.
Pesto, Mozzarella & Egg Breakfast Sandwich
This healthy vegetarian breakfast egg-sandwich recipe is a delicious way to use up pesto and fresh mozzarella cheese and it's ready in just 5 minutes.
Quark & Cucumber Toast
Give your healthy breakfast a savory spin with this quark and cucumber toast.
Smoked Salmon & Everything Bagel Toast
Top your favorite whole-grain toast with cream cheese, smoked salmon and everything bagel seasoning for a healthy breakfast that's ready in minutes.
Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin
Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.
Radish & Egg Toast
Add some crunch to your egg on toast with this healthy breakfast idea that comes together in a snap.
Mascarpone & Berries Toast
Creamy mascarpone is delightful when topped with mixed berries and mint for this bright-tasting, easy and healthy breakfast toast.
Apple & Veggie Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
This healthy vegetarian breakfast-sandwich recipe comes together in 5 minutes, but has plenty of protein from a vegetarian sausage patty and fiber from the whole-wheat bread and apple to keep you satisfied all morning long.
Apple & Peanut Butter Toast
A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.