17 Diabetes-Friendly Lunches Perfect for Working from Home

These simple, healthy lunches can be prepped ahead—or prepped in just a few minutes—so you can make the most of your lunch break. Each of these meals is lower in saturated fats and sodium and choose complex carbs like whole grains, so you can be mindful of your blood sugar and your heart health. Recipes like our Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls and Avocado, Tomato & Chicken Sandwich are flavorful, filling and fast to make.