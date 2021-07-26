18 of Our Juiciest Tomato Recipes for Summer
If you have a pile of fresh tomatoes waiting to be used, we've got some tasty ideas for how you can use them. These raw tomato recipes are truly delicious and juicy, making them perfect for a hot summer snack or meal. From salads and sandwiches to flavorful gazpachos, there's something for everyone. Recipes like our Cucumber, Tomato & Feta Salad with Balsamic Dressing and Cauliflower Gnocchi Caprese will delight any summer tomato lover.
Cauliflower Gnocchi Caprese
This super-easy dish is perfect for summer. Store-bought frozen cauliflower gnocchi are crisped up in a pan, then tossed with mozzarella cheese, plenty of basil and balsamic vinegar for a hearty and healthy spin on the classic caprese salad.
Tomato Salad with Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette
Seek out several varieties of heirloom tomatoes for this simple salad. Sweeter and juicier than conventional tomatoes, they add the perfect pop of color.
Fresh Tomato Salsa
This easy fresh tomato salsa recipe yields about 5 cups of salsa—plenty to serve a crowd. If you like spicy salsa, use the full amount of jalapeños and add more cayenne pepper. Serve with chips, tacos and more.
Heirloom Tomato Salad with Tomato Vinaigrette
For this fast salad recipe, we top summer's ripest tomatoes with a bold tomato-based dressing for good measure. Serve as a light lunch with whole-grain toast or pair with grilled steak and chicken for dinner.
Cucumber, Tomato & Feta Salad with Balsamic Dressing
This Greek-inspired tomato salad is packed with fresh veggies and flavor-boosting ingredients, like balsamic vinegar, Kalamata olives and crumbled feta cheese. This delicious salad takes just 15 minutes to make and while you could eat it right away, it tastes even better the longer it sits, so plan to leave at least an hour of marinating time before serving.
Gazpacho with Scallop Skewers
We give this classic summer soup a protein-packed upgrade by pairing it with skewers of grilled scallops seasoned with citrusy compound butter. Make a little extra to spread on grilled bread to serve alongside.
Spiced-Yogurt Tomato Salad & Naan
Here we make a creamy tomato salad perfect for scooping up and eating with your favorite naan, or any flatbread you have on hand will do.
Basic Tomato & Balsamic Salad
It doesn't take much to create a delicious tomato salad. Here we pair juicy grape tomatoes with sliced onion, fresh basil and balsamic vinegar for a flavorful side dish. Once you've mastered this basic tomato salad recipe, you can try adding in extra ingredients to amp up the flavor even more. Think olives, feta cheese, beans or other herbs. While you can certainly eat this tasty salad right away, the flavor gets even more delicious if you let it sit in the fridge overnight.
Tomato, Peach & Feta Salad
This juicy salad is the perfect snack in the height of summer when tomatoes and peaches are at their best.
Taco Dip with Tomato Wedges
Enjoy a fresh tomato in all its ripe glory with this simple creamy dip. A little taco seasoning, lime and cheese adds tons of flavor to protein-packed Greek yogurt for a satisfying snack.
Cherry Tomato & Strawberry Bruschetta
These topped toasts get a sweet-salty punch from the addition of strawberries and ricotta salata—a firm, saltier version of ricotta cheese. Look for it with other specialty cheeses at the supermarket, or substitute Parmigiano-Reggiano or pecorino.
Summer Squash "Noodles" with Tomatoes & Mint
Find squash "noodles" with other precut fruits and veggies in your supermarket's produce section if you don't want to spiralize them yourself.
Open-Face Goat Cheese Sandwich with Tomato & Avocado Salad
This simple lunch comes together in just 10 minutes, making it a great option for busy days.
Summer Fresh Gazpacho with Cucumber Topping
Watermelon, cucumber, and fresh lime juice make this Summer Fresh Gazpacho uniquely delicious and refreshing.
Egyptian Tossed Salad
This crisp blend of vegetables is offered as a topping or side at Zooba, the Egyptian street food restaurant in New York City. We made it a stand-alone salad to stuff into pita with taameya (Egyptian falafel--see Associated Recipes) or serve with just about anything else. (Recipe adapted from Zooba Restaurant.)
Tomato, Watermelon & Avocado Salad
Enjoy this refreshing healthy salad recipe as a side dish or dice the tomatoes, watermelon and avocado smaller (1/2- to 1/4-inch pieces) and serve as a condiment for grilled fish, shrimp or chicken.
Grilled Corn Salad with Chili-Miso Dressing
Serve this Asian salad with grilled steak, chicken or firm white fish like halibut. You can also double the recipe and bring it to your next potluck. If you can find tatsoi, a peppery Asian leafy green, use it instead of mild-mannered spinach. Store-bought Thai sweet chili sauce and umami-packed white miso build fast flavor in this easy summer salad.
Eat-the-Rainbow Chopped Salad with Basil & Mozzarella
This fresh and colorful salad has all of the delicious flavors you love from the classic caprese salad, plus even more healthy veggies. Double this and top each portion with 3 ounces grilled or roasted chicken to take it from a simple side to a quick main dish.