14 Mediterranean Diet Sunday Dinners for Two

July 25, 2021

The Mediterranean diet prioritizes fresh fruits and vegetables, healthy fats, lean meats and whole grains for a well-rounded, healthy eating pattern. These recipes, with their tender grains and fresh ingredients, fit the bill precisely. Recipes like our Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken and Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils are perfect for a cozy dinner for two—or for dinner one evening and lunch the next day.

Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils

This earthy bowl of lentils bursting with Middle Eastern flavors is topped with leftover roasted root veggies from a large batch for an easy weeknight dinner. Keep it vegan or add a drizzle of plain yogurt for extra richness.

Seared Salmon with Pesto Fettuccine for Two

The brightness of basil pesto is a nice match for the buttery flavor of salmon in this quick and healthy dinner recipe. Refrigerated pesto, found near fresh sauces and salsas at most stores, is prettier and has a better taste than jarred varieties.

Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken

Toss the cooked chicken into this healthy 5-ingredient salad recipe while it's still warm to lightly wilt the kale, making it softer and easier to eat. Using store-bought salad dressing saves time, but you could also make your own Mediterranean vinaigrette.

Couscous Paella Soup for Two

This soup recipe for two is inspired by the flavors and ingredients of paella, but unlike paella it's simple enough for a speedy weeknight dinner. If you can't find Spanish chorizo, use pepperoni (add a pinch of smoked paprika if you have it). Serve with warm whole-grain garlic bread.

Quinoa Power Salad

Make this satisfying salad in the evening and enjoy one portion for dinner, then pack the remaining portion for lunch the next day. Loaded with protein- and fiber-rich ingredients like chicken, sweet potato and quinoa plus power greens, this meal is nutrition-packed!

Prosciutto, Mozzarella & Melon Plate

This perfect picnic for two is great for an outdoor date night or even just a quick, romantic dinner at home. The fresh fruit, vegetables and cheese pair perfectly with prosecco for sipping. Chocolate-dipped strawberries for dessert make the meal extra-special.

Honey Mustard Salmon with Mango Quinoa

In this 30-minute dinner recipe, grilled, honey mustard-coated salmon is served with a tasty grain salad made with quinoa, mango, jalapeño and almonds.

Shrimp and Avocado-Cream Pasta

This recipe has a tasty secret: the creamy sauce is made with nutritious avocado! Mix it together with multigrain pasta for a healthy dinner option.

Chicken, Spring Pea and Farro Risotto with Lemon

Farro is chewier than Italian rice and adds an earthy flavor to the lemon-pepper chicken and spring peas in this tasty risotto recipe.

Grilled Steak with Pepper Relish for Two

Here, we toss colorful bell peppers in a balsamic-herb vinaigrette and grill them in a foil packet at the same time as the steak for a no-fuss dinner for two. Serve with corn on the cob.

Seafood Couscous Paella

Whole-wheat couscous soaks up this savory saffron-infused broth.

Creamy Garlic Pasta with Shrimp & Vegetables for Two

Toss a garlicky, Middle Eastern-inspired yogurt sauce with pasta, shrimp, asparagus, peas and red bell pepper for a fresh, satisfying summer meal. Serve with: Slices of cucumber and tomato tossed with lemon juice and olive oil.

Lemon-Garlic Sardine Fettuccine for Two

Even sardine skeptics will enjoy this lemony pasta with crispy breadcrumbs. Substitute a 5- to 6-ounce can chunk light tuna for the sardines if you prefer. If you are using tuna or can't find sardines packed in tomato sauce, add 1 tablespoon tomato paste with the lemon juice in Step 4. Serve with a salad of bitter greens tossed with a lemon vinaigrette and a glass of pinot grigio.

Mediterranean Tuna Antipasto Salad for Two

Capers, red onion and fresh herbs give canned tuna and beans a light, fresh taste. Here we serve the tuna salad on a bed of greens. It also works well stuffed into a pita for a sandwich. Give it some extra kick with a pinch of crushed red pepper or cayenne. Serve with olive bread.

