20 Heart-Healthy Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever

A heart-healthy diet can still include flavorful, satisfying meals that incorporate your favorite proteins and flavors—whether that means a delicious veggie burger or a mouth-watering steak. Each of these recipes is lower in saturated fat and sodium, so you can savor a great dinner and take care of your heart at the same time. Recipes like our Basil Pesto Pasta with Grilled Vegetables and Irish Pork Roast with Roasted Root Vegetables will soon be favorites you return to again and again.