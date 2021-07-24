14 Boozy Desserts You'll Want to Make All Summer Long

July 24, 2021

Treat yourself to one of these refreshing summer desserts with a boozy twist. Whether you want an Instagrammable slice of fruity frozen pie, an adorable snow cone cocktail or a simple ice pop, we have something that will cool you down—and help get the party started. Recipes like our Moscow Mule Ice Pops and Champagne & Peach Sorbet are sure to be favorite additions at your next happy hour.

Strawberry Margarita Snow Cones

These boozy snow cones make cocktail hour extra fun.

Moscow Mule Ice Pops

Popsicles take a boozy turn with these ginger, lime and vodka ice pops inspired by a classic Moscow Mule cocktail. These simple ice pops have only 47 calories per pop and take just 5 minutes to prep--just remember to stick them in the freezer at least 8 hours before you're ready to serve them.

Frozen Margarita Pie

Your favorite drink gets turned into dessert with this festive creamy lime pie spiked with tequila. Instead of a salted rim, our margarita pie gets a kick of saltiness from a pretzel crust. This refreshing pie is easy to make and freezes well, too. Cheers!

Champagne & Peach Sorbet

This spritzy peach sorbet recipe is a quick way to use up ripe fruit to make a delectable dessert. For a prettier sorbet, leave the peels on the fresh peaches. If Champagne is out of the budget, try Spanish Cava or Italian Prosecco.

Chambord-Raspberry Sorbet

Making a sorbet is a fresh and cool way to enjoy summer's berry bounty in a light and healthy dairy-free dessert. In this refreshing raspberry sorbet recipe, we give it an adult kick by adding raspberry-flavored Chambord.

Almond Cake with Pineapple-Rum Filling

Credit: Johnny Autry
This cake is a spin on bizcocho mojadito, which is often served at celebrations in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. We made this gluten-free almond cake using a cup-for-cup blend with xanthan gum, such as King Arthur Gluten-Free Measure for Measure Flour. If gluten-free isn't your priority, you can substitute 1 cup all-purpose flour and 3/4 cup white whole-wheat flour for the GF flour.

Strawberry Rosé Granita

Sweet strawberries and crisp rosé are a delicious match in this granita recipe. No special equipment necessary, just freeze and scrape with a fork. And don't be tempted to increase the amount of wine--too much alcohol will prevent it from freezing.

Champagne Raspberry Jello

In this grown-up take on jello, we combine cran-raspberry juice with Champagne and fresh raspberries for a sparkling crimson dessert recipe.

Red Wine Ice Cream Float

Step up your cocktail game with this unlikely combination that is not only completely delicious, but also gorgeous. Two of your favorites--red wine and ice cream--are combined to make a fun, fruity dessert cocktail.

Raspberry-Prosecco Pops

These pops are like a frozen Bellini, except the peach puree is swapped for raspberry in this frozen dessert recipe. Feel free to use leftover Prosecco here--the bubbles don't make it through the freezing process, but the flavor is delicious.

Vanilla Trifle with Champagne-Soaked Fruit

What could be more elegant than champagne-soaked trifle made with real vanilla beans? Impress your guests with this easy-to-make dessert.

Chocolate-Covered Prosecco Strawberries

Turn strawberries into a bite-size cocktail in this easy, festive recipe. Just soak the fruit in prosecco or your favorite wine overnight before dipping in chocolate for a classic treat with a boozy upgrade everyone will love.

Drunken Rosé Gummies

Turn your favorite summer wine into a sweet treat with this easy recipe for boozy gummy bears. They're just like a cute, miniature jello shot--perfect for parties or to give as a gift.

Champagne Float

An adult spin on an ice cream float--what could be better? Sorbet adds a festive touch and pop of flavor to your celebratory glass of Champagne.

