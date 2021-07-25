20 Festive Cookies to Celebrate Christmas in July
It may not be beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but that doesn't mean you can't start planning or celebrating early this year. Take refuge from the sweltering summer heat and dream of colder days to come with these healthy yet deliciously festive cookies. Recipes like our Spritz Cookies and Citrus-Kissed Honey Buttons are tasty treats, no matter the season.
Vegan Gingerbread Cookies
Coconut oil stands in for butter in this dairy-free, eggless cookie recipe for completely mouthwatering gingerbread cut-outs. Decorate cookies with a simple vegan icing or sanding sugar.
Citrus-Kissed Honey Buttons
These citrus-flavored sugar cookies are a lovely addition to any holiday cookie platter.
Spritz Cookies
It's time to break out your spritz cookie press for these festive Christmas spritz cookies! These easy Christmas cookies can be decorated with sprinkles or flavored with citrus, spices or sweet sugar glaze. And if you're looking for healthy cookies, these fit the bill thanks to whole-wheat pastry flour that keeps their texture soft while giving them a boost of fiber. For ideas on how to dress up these spritz cookies even more with different flavorings or a glaze, see Tips below.
Ginger Crinkle Cookies
Cynthia Farr-Weinfeld, a hypnotherapist and writer, started improving the nutritional profile of a friend's mother's ginger cookie recipe by substituting whole-wheat pastry flour for all-purpose flour and canola oil for shortening. "Experiment with these cookies," she advises, "as they taste great either slightly underdone or crispy." She calls them "the quickest cookies you'll ever bake."
Boot Tracks
Patti Anderson, a professional quilter, had never entered a cooking contest before she took our challenge. This quick, no-fuss, chewy chocolate cookie is made on your waffle iron. No need to haul out the big mixer, you can mix the batter with a small hand mixer or even by hand. Kids love these!
Crisp Spice Cookies
This crisp, paper-thin cookie recipe of northern European descent makes a wonderful low calorie dessert. Just 50 calories for two cookies.
Gluten-Free Sugar Cookies
Everyone can get in on the festive fun with this gluten-free cut-out sugar cookie recipe. Use naturally-dyed sugar and icing to decorate these easy cookies.
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Brown butter chocolate chip cookies take regular chocolate chip cookies to a whole new level. The browned butter add nuttiness to each cookie, while a sprinkle of sea salt takes these easy treats over the top.
Spiced Snickerdoodle Cookies
In this healthy snickerdoodle cookie recipe, ginger, allspice and nutmeg combine with cinnamon to make this the best snickerdoodle you've ever had. The cookies get their signature look and texture from a little food science--baking soda makes them rise and cream of tartar prevents the sugar from binding together and causes the cookies to collapse and wrinkle.
Merveilles (Orange-Scented Fried Cookies)
In France these are called merveilles, which means miracles. As the dough is fried in oil, it puffs up slightly, transforming into a delicate, airy confection. Here, we have cut the dough into triangles, but you can cut it into any shape you please.
Chia Seed Sugar Cookie Thins
This healthy sugar cookie recipe makes delicate, thin cookies by using the bottom of a glass to press the dough into cute wafers, which are then pressed with a small cookie cutter to make an etched design. The cookie thins are sprinkled with fiber- and omega-3-rich chia seeds, which add a little health boost. Make them look extra special by adding a bit of naturally dyed orange icing.
Button Shortbread Cookies
This healthy shortbread cookie recipe uses white whole-wheat flour instead of white flour. The light-colored flour is mild in flavor, adding nutrients without overpowering the classic shortbread taste. These cookies are easy to make, so they're perfect for a holiday cookie swap or afternoon tea. These cookies are also wonderful to bake with small kids because they'll love poking the buttonholes in the shortbread dough.
Raspberry-Fig Linzer Cookies
Linzer torte, made with a nut crust and filled with raspberry jam, is a favorite treat in Austria. This is a low-calorie, lower-fat version of that classic dessert.
Mini Gingerbread House Cookies
Pecan-Cinnamon Wafers
These healthier pecan butter cookies are made with whole-wheat pastry flour and plenty of nuts.
Sugar Cut-Out Cookies
This healthy sugar cut-out cookie recipe uses white whole-wheat flour, honey and lemon zest to make a delicious cookie perfect for decorating. Pull out all your cookie cutters and decorate these adorable cookies with natural decorating sugar and icing.
Orange Spice Molasses Cookies
These spiced molasses cookies have added applesauce to help keep the cookies moist, and whole-wheat flour and oats to incorporate whole grains.
Peppermint Checkerboard Cookies
The red and white design makes these white chocolate and peppermint cookies especially colorful for holiday cookie trays and casual gatherings.
Almond Cream Cutouts
These cream cheese-based sugar cookies are flavored with almond paste. They're beautiful right out of the oven but try one of our decorating ideas for added pizzazz.
Christmas Sugar Cookie Thins with Coconut
This healthy sugar cookie recipe makes delicate, thin cookies by using the bottom of a glass to press the dough into cute wafers. To give the cookies a festive look, top them with naturally dyed red and green decorating sugar and flakes of unsweetened coconut before baking.