19 Dinners That Showcase the Smoky-Spicy Kick of Chipotle Peppers

Chipotle adds a deliciously smoky heat to any dish, making it the perfect companion for chicken, beef, salmon and tofu. These spicy dinners are tempered with sweeter ingredients, like honey and orange, for a flavorful meal that will have you going back for seconds. You can tone down (or amp up!) the chipotle in these recipes so the heat level is just right for you. Recipes like our Creamy Chipotle Skillet Chicken and Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Tacos are healthy, fiery and filling.