19 Dinners That Showcase the Smoky-Spicy Kick of Chipotle Peppers
Chipotle adds a deliciously smoky heat to any dish, making it the perfect companion for chicken, beef, salmon and tofu. These spicy dinners are tempered with sweeter ingredients, like honey and orange, for a flavorful meal that will have you going back for seconds. You can tone down (or amp up!) the chipotle in these recipes so the heat level is just right for you. Recipes like our Creamy Chipotle Skillet Chicken and Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Tacos are healthy, fiery and filling.
Creamy Chipotle Skillet Chicken Thighs
Smoky chipotle is the star of this one-skillet chicken thigh recipe. Great for weeknight dinners, this can be on the table in under 30 minutes. Serve with tortillas or over rice or low-carb cauliflower rice with a simple cabbage slaw.
Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Tacos
In this vegetarian taco recipe, cauliflower is tossed with a smoky-tangy sauce made with honey, lime juice and chipotles in adobo sauce before being roasted. Serve with more hot sauce, if desired.
Chipotle Chicken Satay with Grilled Vegetables
Plan ahead before you prep the grill for this grilled chicken recipe: marinating the chicken in a mix of peanut butter, lime, and chipotle peppers results in tender meat and bold flavors.
Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl
This chipotle-flavored burrito bowl recipe is even better than takeout and just as fast. Loading it with vegetables and using quinoa in place of rice adds nutrition for a healthy dinner.
Chipotle Tofu Tacos
Here, we tear the tofu instead of cutting it. That might sound odd, but it's the best way to get crisp, crumbly edges reminiscent of fish tacos. Coating with a flavorful cornstarch mixture helps maximize the crunch.
Honey-Chipotle Salmon with Cauliflower Rice Pilaf
This sweet and spicy glazed salmon is sure to satisfy anyone at your table. Swapping in cauliflower rice for traditional rice not only sneaks in a serving of vegetables, it also saves time, as it takes just minutes to cook.
Chipotle Cauliflower & Turkey Chili
Lean ground turkey and cauliflower soak up the bold flavors in this easy chili. Using cauliflower stems along with the florets adds a meatier texture—just be sure to leave off the tough bottom inch or so of the stem. Make a double batch and eat it for lunch the next day, or freeze the extras for another night. We love the smoky heat from the chipotle peppers, but use less if you prefer a milder chili.
Chipotle-Glazed Roasted Pork Tenderloin & Grapes
Grape jelly, with its sweet, fruity flavor, matches with the smoke and heat of chipotle to season this oven-roasted pork tenderloin. In addition to the jelly, whole grapes are roasted along with the pork for a one-pan entree that's ready in just 35 minutes.
Chipotle Chicken & Vegetable Soup
This healthy chicken and vegetable soup recipe is perfect for when you're in the mood for comfort food and Mexican all in one! The small amount of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce gives it a mild spice level. For a spicier soup, stir in up to 2 tablespoons chipotle peppers. Look for the small cans of smoked chipotle peppers in adobo sauce near other Mexican ingredients in well-stocked supermarkets. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 6 months.
Chipotle-Sesame Noodles with Steak
Ramen noodles are tossed with a chipotle-soy sauce in this healthy sesame noodle recipe. Be sure to rinse the noodles until they're cold, then give them a good shake in the colander until they're well drained. Are you a spiralizing pro? Swap 5 cups of raw zucchini, carrot or other veggie "noodles" for the cooked pasta.
Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls
A bold, smoky marinade elevates roasted cauliflower in this meal-prep version of our popular Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Tacos (see Associated Recipes). To cut down on prep time, look for precut cauliflower in the produce department. You can also save time by using microwaveable quinoa pouches (you'll need one 8-ounce pouch for this recipe) instead of cooking quinoa.
Cheddar-Stuffed Mini Meatloaves with Chipotle Glaze
Individual meatloaves not only take the guesswork out of portion size, they cook quicker than a large loaf. Look for ground chipotle in the spice section of the market--it gives the glaze a hit of smoke and spice. Serve with roasted broccoli and brown rice tossed with cilantro.
Chipotle-Orange Broccoli & Tofu
Chipotle peppers add kick to this tofu and broccoli stir-fry recipe. If you're shy about spice, cut back on the amount or leave them out completely. Serve over brown basmati rice.
Chipotle Beef Tacos with Tomato-Avocado Pico de Gallo
These spicy chipotle tacos are the perfect choice for your next taco night. You can substitute ground turkey for the beef if you'd like, but either way, you'll want to make sure each bite includes a bit of the homemade pico de gallo.
Slow-Cooked Pork Tacos with Chipotle Aioli
Add a little spice to your pork tacos with a homemade chipotle aioli. Bonus: the shredded seasoned pork recipe makes enough for leftovers.
Petite Tenderloin with Chipotle Sweet Potatoes and Cilantro Chimichurri
Perfect beef tenderloin filets are served with chipotle-infused sweet potatoes and topped with a cilantro dressing in this special meal for two.
Chipotle-&-Orange Grilled Chicken
Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce contribute a rich smokiness to this quick orange-infused barbecue sauce.
Chipotle-Cilantro Tilapia
These delicious fish tacos are a great choice when you need a dinner in under 30 minutes. The tilapia fillets are seasoned with a blend of cumin and chili powder, blackened in a skillet, topped with a scrumptious chipotle-cilantro yogurt sauce and served with warmed corn tortillas.
Chipotle Pork Empanadas
Lean pork and spicy, smoky chipotles deliver a Southwestern punch in these baked empanadas.