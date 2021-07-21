13 Lemon-Blueberry Recipes You'll Want to Make All Summer
Simple, sweet and bright—lemon and blueberry might be one of summer's winningest combinations. We love these fruit-forward breakfasts, snacks and desserts that let seasonal berries shine. Recipes like our Lemon-Blueberry Dump Cake and Lemon & Thyme Blueberry Granita make refreshing, healthy treats to enjoy on a warm day.
Blueberry-Lemon Zucchini Bread
This easy and healthy zucchini bread recipe is elevated to company-worthy brunch fare with the addition of fresh blueberries to the batter and a simple lemon glaze and toasted almonds on top. A combination of whole-wheat flour and oats in the batter make it more nutritious--and more interesting--than standard zucchini bread, too!
Blueberries with Lemon Cream
Blending vanilla yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese creates a topping that's as virtuous as it is delicious. Any fresh berry can be used in this recipe.
Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake
This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious--it also only requires one bowl to make. For the best cake texture, be sure to beat the sugar and butter together long enough in Step 2 to look creamy--the time it takes to get there varies according to the type of electric mixer you have. Serve with brunch or alongside a cup of coffee in the afternoon.
Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins
Blueberries and lemon are a natural pairing in these light and airy muffins with a delicate brown sugar crumble. If you like an extra blast of lemon flavor, use lemon extract rather than vanilla. These muffins are best with fresh blueberries, but you can substitute with frozen. Don't thaw them before you stir them into the batter.
Lemon-Blueberry Dump Cake
Got an extra box of vanilla cake mix? Use it to make this easy blueberry-lemon dump cake! A layer of blueberries bakes with lemon-infused cake on top. With only 10 minutes of active time, this cake is perfect for busy nights or casual get-togethers.
Lemon & Thyme Blueberry Granita
Jammy and fruit-forward, this granita recipe is one you'll make again and again, especially when blueberries are at their peak. This treat takes some time with all of the freezing and scraping, but if you start in the morning it'll be ready for an afternoon barbecue. If fresh blueberries aren't available, you can substitute with frozen, thawed wild blueberries (which will give you a little extra nutrition, too!).
Mini Blueberry-Lemon Cheesecakes
This muffin-tin mini cheesecake recipe is an adorable, healthy dessert that's the perfect cute size. If making 2 dozen seems like overkill, the recipe can easily be cut in half. If you avoid gluten, use gluten-free graham crackers to make the crust.
Blueberry Lemon Curd Ice Cream Cake
For a sweet and easy diabetes-friendly dessert, enjoy this lemony ice cream cake with blueberries.
Blueberry-Lemon Cottage Cheese Silver Dollar Pancakes
Cottage cheese adds calcium and protein to these unique blueberry-lemon flavored breakfast pancakes.
Lemon Honey Parfaits with Blueberries
This tasty treat is sweetened with fresh blueberries and natural honey.
Gluten-Free Blueberry-Lemon Doughnuts
These yummy blueberry-lemon doughnuts use a blend of gluten-free flours that make them a perfect treat for anyone with gluten intolerance or sensitivity.
Lemon-Blueberry Angel Cake Dessert
Sweet blueberries and sour lemons compliment each other beautifully and offer a delightful flavor in this delicious angel cake dessert.
Lemon-Blueberry Trifles
These summer-fresh parfaits are full of vanilla pudding and cubes of airy angel food cake. Fresh berries and lemon peel add a fruity zing to each bite, but feel free to substitute sliced strawberries, coarsely chopped nectarines, or ripe, juicy peaches.