16 High-Protein Smoothies to Start the Day Strong

These creamy delights are sure to keep you refreshed and focused until lunchtime. Whether you prefer fruity flavor, green veggies or a swirl of nut butter to start your day, there's a delicious smoothie for you. Recipes like our Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl and Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie contain at least 15 grams of protein per serving, so you will feel full and satisfied for longer.