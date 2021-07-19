16 High-Protein Smoothies to Start the Day Strong
These creamy delights are sure to keep you refreshed and focused until lunchtime. Whether you prefer fruity flavor, green veggies or a swirl of nut butter to start your day, there's a delicious smoothie for you. Recipes like our Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl and Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie contain at least 15 grams of protein per serving, so you will feel full and satisfied for longer.
Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie
Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.
Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie
This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.
Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl
For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie
Skip the PB & J sandwich but get the flavors in this healthy smoothie! Greek yogurt, spinach and strawberries are blended with peanut butter in this healthy, protein-rich smoothie recipe.
Citrus Berry Smoothie
This meal-in-a-glass smoothie is bursting with berries and orange juice, healthful sources of carbohydrate and powerful antioxidants. Getting plenty of antioxidant-rich foods makes sense for active people, since free radicals are produced any time the body's cells process oxygen.
Blackberry Smoothie
This blackberry smoothie has plenty of fresh berry flavor and sweetness from banana and honey. And with only 5 minutes from start to finish, it's the perfect breakfast for busy mornings. If fresh blackberries aren't available, feel free to use frozen in this easy and healthy smoothie.
Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie
This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.
Acai-Blueberry Smoothie Bowl
For those mornings when you're looking to up your fruit smoothie game, this healthy smoothie bowl recipe is the perfect answer. Thick enough to eat with a spoon and topped with raspberries, granola, coconut and chia seeds, this healthy breakfast bowl is bursting with flavor.
Spinach-Avocado Smoothie
This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.
Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie
Almond butter adds nutty flavor plus 7 grams of protein to this healthy, protein-rich banana smoothie.
Strawberry-Banana Protein Smoothie
Greek yogurt and nut butter boost protein, and ground flaxseed adds omega-3s in this fresh fruit smoothie recipe. Use ice cubes if you like a frosty smoothie or opt for water if you don't want it so cold.
Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie
Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.
Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl
This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.
Berry-Kefir Smoothie
Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.
Green Piña Colada Smoothie
Traditional piña colada flavors of pineapple and coconut sweeten up dark leafy greens in this healthy fruit smoothie recipe to deliciously sneak an extra serving of vegetables into your day.
Banana-Cocoa Soy Smoothie
With plenty of protein from both tofu and soymilk, this banana-split-inspired breakfast smoothie will keep you satisfied until lunchtime.