15 4-Ingredient Cocktails to Make All Summer Long
Get ready for your easiest, most refreshing happy hour yet. These simple cocktail recipes require just four ingredients or less (not including ice). Recipes like our Berry Bubbly Vodka Soda and 3-Ingredient Piña Colada will keep you cool and relaxed on any summer day.
Berry Bubbly Vodka Soda
This bright and bubbly sipper combines berries with vodka and seltzer to make a colorful 3-ingredient cocktail you can enjoy year-round, thanks to frozen berries. Amp up the flavor even more by using a flavored seltzer rather than plain!
3-Ingredient Piña Colada
This boozy piña colada transports you to a tropical island with each and every sip. The frozen pineapple gives this juicy drink just the right amount of sweetness, and the canned coconut milk provides creaminess and that signature coconut flavor we love in a piña colada. Mix in some dark rum and you have yourself a tropical 3-ingredient cocktail!
Classic Daiquiri
If you're at home and looking for a quick tropical happy hour escape, this strikingly simple daiquiri is just what the doctor ordered. All you need is rum, fresh lime juice and sugar to feel those beachy vibes in the comfort of your own home.
Peach Sangria
You'll want to bring a pitcher of this white sangria to parties and potlucks all summer long. Fresh peaches look gorgeous in these delicious sparkling peach cocktails, but frozen peaches work too (and help keep your drink cool).
Dole Whip-Inspired Frozen Pineapple Margarita
This margarita whips up frozen pineapple with sorbet to achieve a creamy texture reminiscent of Dole Whip—a creamy soft-serve pineapple dessert.
Beer Cocktail with Lime & Tajín
A refreshing way to enjoy a beer, a chelada is a popular Mexican cocktail (aka michelada and featuring many variations). One version takes a mild lager (like Corona), mixes in a hefty dose of lime juice and is served in a glass with a salted rim. To spice things up a bit, in this recipe, we dip the rim of the glass in Tajín (a chile-lime seasoning) to give each sip a tangy bite, and add a little ice to the glass to keep things extra chilled.
Red Wine Cooler
It's so simple to mix up a tasty wine cooler that's friendly to your special diet, and nothing is better for warm summer evenings.
Classic Negroni
This brilliant red bittersweet cocktail was first created in Italy about a hundred years ago and remains a widely popular aperitif. Made with staple home bar bottles, the Negroni is a great cocktail to brighten up your happy hour. Don't have gin? Substitute bourbon or rye whiskey to make a classic boulevardier!
Boozy Creamsicle Milkshakes
Remember those orange creamsicles from childhood? These are the cocktail copycat version--smooth, creamy citrus with a spike of orange liqueur.
Island Limeade
Take a trip to the islands in this simple tropical cocktail.
Red Wine Ice Cream Float
Step up your cocktail game with this unlikely combination that is not only completely delicious, but also gorgeous. Two of your favorites--red wine and ice cream--are combined to make a fun, fruity dessert cocktail.
Cassis Spritz
A spritz is a perfect apéro cocktail, refreshing and low-alcohol. It opens the palate instead of overwhelming it, making it an ideal pairing with whatever delicious snacks you are serving.
Whipped Frozen Creamsicle
For those of you who always loved to run to the curb to buy a little bit of summer on a stick, this drink is right up your alley. The secret to the straight-from-the-ice-cream truck taste of this creamy frozen treat? Double the fruit! A little bit of frozen mango helps thicken the drink naturally in the blender while boosting the juicy flavor of fresh orange juice. Unsweetened vanilla coconut milk brings just a hint of sweetness while keeping this added-sugar-free and vegan. You could also use a sweetened coconut milk if you prefer a little more sweetness. Enjoy this refreshing and nostalgic drink on its own, or add a splash of your favorite vodka or rum for a summer happy hour indulgence. P.S.: Unlike the ice cream version, this one travels well in an insulated cup if you want to take it poolside!
Prosecco Kombucha Cocktail
This easy and refreshing big-batch drink is perfect for celebrations year round!
Boozy Coffee Milkshakes
Milkshakes meet cocktails in this genius summer recipe. This frozen drink has it all--chocolate, coffee, ice cream and a little buzz of alcohol to take it to the next level.