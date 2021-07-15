Our 11 Best New Salmon Recipes
You'll want to add these delicious, flavorful salmon recipes to your dinner rotation. This heart-healthy and sustainable fish is one of our go-to weeknight staples because it cooks quickly and can be paired with myriad flavors. New recipes like our 20-Minute Honey-Glazed Salmon and Pesto Salmon are healthy and perfect for busy weeknights.
20-Minute Honey-Glazed Salmon
The perfect amount of honey and heat glazes salmon fillets in this ultra-quick dinner. Toss together a side salad while the fish broils to complete your meal. We love the crispy skin on this salmon but if you prefer skinless fillets, those work great too.
Pesto Salmon
Herby and bright pesto coats tender salmon fillets in this quick and healthy fish dish. Colorful cherry tomatoes burst and combine with shallots to complement the pesto in this fast and simple weeknight dinner.
Maple-Glazed Salmon
This maple-glazed salmon is sweet and salty with a nice kick thanks to cayenne pepper. It's baked then broiled in foil, making cleanup a breeze.
Crispy Salmon Cakes with Creamy Cucumber Salad
In this easy dinner recipe, convenient canned salmon is transformed into satisfying pan-seared salmon patties that are flavored with Old Bay seasoning. To round out the meal, these tasty patties get served alongside a refreshing creamy cucumber and red onion salad.
Salmon Burgers with Quick Pickles & Red Pepper Aioli
Here we make a quick aioli by combining two pantry staples: mayonnaise and roasted red peppers. Stirring a bit of the sauce into the burger mix helps the patties hold together nicely and stay moist.
Roasted Salmon & Asparagus with Sauce Gribiche
Gribiche is a classic French sauce made with pantry items including capers, cornichons and Dijon mustard, plus fresh parsley and hard-boiled eggs. It's often served with cold meats or vegetables, but here we pair it with roasted fish and asparagus for a bright and acidic burst of flavor.
Salmon with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty for this healthy dinner recipe—the flavorful oil they're packed in is used to sauté the shallots and the actual tomatoes help to add delicious flavor to the creamy sauce. Served with perfectly cooked salmon, you really can't go wrong with this easy 20-minute weeknight meal. This recipe is a variation on our insanely popular Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce recipe by Carolyn Malcoun.
Salmon Ceviche with Vinegar, Apple & Fennel
Here we swap vinegar for the lime juice traditionally used to make ceviche throughout Latin America. Serve with crispy rye crackers or vegetables.
Sweet Heat Salmon
Chef Vivian Howard's new book, This Will Make It Taste Good, is all about creating homemade condiments and seasonings, then using them to boost the flavor in other recipes. This salmon is from her chapter on fruit preserves. A glaze made from fruit preserves and jalapeño provides the perfect amount of sweet and spicy flavor to salmon. If you don't like a lot of heat, discard the ribs and seeds from your jalapeño before adding it to the sauce.
Air-Fryer Salmon
In this simple air-fryer salmon recipe, the garlic gets crispy on the top while the Aleppo pepper and coriander bring earthy flavor to the fish, which remains delicately cooked in the middle.
15-Minute Salmon & Creamy Orzo with Spinach & Mushrooms
In this quick salmon dinner, salmon fillets are paired with creamy orzo, wilted spinach and earthy mushrooms. Cooking the salmon at a high temperature helps speed up the cooking in this healthy dinner recipe. Look for pre-sliced mushrooms to speed it up even more.