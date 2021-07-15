Our 11 Best New Salmon Recipes

Chef Vivian Howard's new book, This Will Make It Taste Good, is all about creating homemade condiments and seasonings, then using them to boost the flavor in other recipes. This salmon is from her chapter on fruit preserves. A glaze made from fruit preserves and jalapeño provides the perfect amount of sweet and spicy flavor to salmon. If you don't like a lot of heat, discard the ribs and seeds from your jalapeño before adding it to the sauce.