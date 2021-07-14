18 Make-Ahead Breakfasts for Vegetarians

People say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so why not set yourself up for success in the morning? You can prep these vegetarian recipes the night before—or in the case of our Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos, months in advance—so you can save time in the morning. Recipes like our Parmesan & Vegetable Muffin-Tin Omelets and Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats make for an easy, delicious start to your day.