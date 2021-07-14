14 Easy Peach Desserts You'll Want to Make All Summer Long
Take advantage of summer's sweetest, juiciest peaches with these no-fuss desserts. From simple galettes to refreshing popsicles, these easy desserts require just five steps or less to make. Recipes like our Easy Peach Cobbler Dump Cake and Chunky Peach Popsicles highlight the summer fruit in a healthy and tasty way.
Peach-Blueberry Pie
Sweet summer peaches and blueberries shine in this peach-blueberry pie recipe. While they can't compete with fresh fruit, thawed frozen peaches and blueberries can be used in a pinch. Just be sure to add more cornstarch (up to double the amount if you're using all frozen fruit) to soak up the extra liquid.
Chunky Peach Popsicles
Make sure to reserve a portion of the peaches as you puree the mixture so the pops will be packed with icy cold, chunky bits of fruit. For a grown-up twist, try adding 1 to 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh mint, lemon verbena or basil.
Peach & Blueberry Cobbler
This is a healthier version of a traditional cobbler, with canola oil in place of some of the butter and whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour. Unlike more classic biscuit-topped cobblers, the peaches and blueberries are nestled into a tender batter that swells around the fruit as it bakes. Other fruits may be substituted. It's especially beautiful when baked in and served right from a cast-iron skillet.
Easy Peach Cobbler
This easy peach cobbler uses canned peaches to speed up prep time. A fluffy, tender cake envelops the tender peaches, creating an incredibly simple fruit dessert you can enjoy year-round.
Grilled Peaches with Honey Mascarpone
Here's a new idea for dessert on a camping trip or in the backyard. Because you don't need the recipe for s'mores. But you could totally crumble some graham crackers on top to add some crunch to these grilled peaches.
Easy Peach Cobbler Dump Cake
This peach dump cake serves up a fluffy, tender vanilla cake that's studded with juicy, sweet peaches. This peach cake is so simple it's sure to become a favorite summertime dessert. Using a box of organic cake mix makes the recipe prep even easier.
Peach-Blueberry-Coconut Trifle
This stunning fruit-filled trifle is a perfect make-ahead dessert for summer barbecues and dinner parties. Resist the urge to dig in until the trifle has chilled for at least a few hours--that time lets the flavors mingle and allows the cake to absorb the rum and fruit juices.
Country-Style Peach-Plum Tart
A rustic, diabetes-friendly tart filled with fresh plums and peaches will become your new favorite summer dessert.
Peaches and Cream Ice Pops
Creamy and delicious, this popsicle will satisfy your sweet tooth while keeping you cool on a hot summer day.
Peaches & Pound Cake Skewers
This interesting dessert is one to try when you want to impress your guests. Wedges of fresh peach and cubes of pound cake are threaded onto skewers, sprinkled with a cinnamon-sugar and grilled quickly until the fruit is tender. Delicious--and impressive!
Peach & Blueberry Galette
With summery, bright fruit, this pie is a crowd- pleaser and pretty enough to be the centerpiece for a summer dinner party. The crust is tender, with a deeper flavor from the whole-wheat flour than you would get with a plain white-flour crust.
Peach & Strawberry Cobbler
Fresh summer fruit stars in this easy peach and strawberry cobbler. Just a hint of spice complements the sweet flavors, while tender biscuits on top soak up the sauce.
Grilled Peaches with Honey-Balsamic Syrup
Grilling fruit caramelizes the natural sugars and concentrates the flavors. Served with a balsamic syrup and crushed gingersnaps, this warm, 20-minute peach dessert recipe offers an incredible combination of flavor and texture in each bite.
Brown Sugar Peaches
Ready in just 20 minutes, this dessert will keep you coming back for more.