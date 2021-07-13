11 Ricotta Toast Recipes That Are Perfect for Any Time of Day

July 13, 2021

Tell avocado toast to step aside—there's a new open-face sandwich in town. Ricotta toast combines crunchy toast and creamy cheese to make a healthy breakfast or appetizer option that tastes indulgent. Whether you top your toast with sweet jam, fresh fruit or roasted veggies, you're in for a treat. Recipes like our Roasted Tomato & Ricotta Toast and Honey-Roasted Cherry & Ricotta Tartine are delicious and creative.

Fig & Ricotta Toast

This easy Mediterranean-inspired toast makes a quick breakfast for any day of the week.

Strawberry-Ricotta Waffle Sandwich

Here's a sweet spin on a healthy breakfast-sandwich recipe. Other seasonal fruit, such as blueberries or sliced peaches, would be tasty toppers too.

Honey-Roasted Cherry & Ricotta Tartine

With fresh cherries and a creamy thyme-spiked ricotta spread, this easy tartine recipe is perfect for a healthy breakfast. Serve with a green salad for an easy lunch or light dinner.

Roasted Tomato and Ricotta Bruschetta

The secret ingredients that bring out the natural sweetness in this appetizer are fresh strawberries and roasted tomatoes. Use a whole grain baguette for this sweet and savory appetizer.

Ricotta & Chocolate Toast

This ricotta, honey and chocolate toast is perfect for when you want something sweet but still healthy for breakfast. Plus, it takes only a few minutes to assemble.

Ricotta & Mushroom Tartine

This savory open-face sandwich recipe features citrus-spiked ricotta cheese. You can try it with any variety of mushrooms, including portobello, shitake, and oyster.

Lemon Ricotta Cheese Toast

Creamy ricotta and lemon zest lend bright flavor to this healthy cheese toast recipe, for a perfect soup pairing or easy snack.

Ricotta Cheese Toast

This Rictta Cheese Toast uses whole grain toast crackers and reduced fat cheese for a lighter snack option.

Asparagus Ricotta Bruschetta

Toasted French bread slices get a topping of seasoned ricotta cheese and roasted asparagus spears for an appetizer or small bite that's perfect for summer entertaining.

Cherry Tomato & Strawberry Bruschetta

Credit: Leigh Beisch
These topped toasts get a sweet-salty punch from the addition of strawberries and ricotta salata—a firm, saltier version of ricotta cheese. Look for it with other specialty cheeses at the supermarket, or substitute Parmigiano-Reggiano or pecorino.

Lizzo Just Put a Dairy-Free Spin on TikTok's New Breakfast Toast Trend

Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison, Unsplash / Calum Lewis
Gotta blame it on the toast, baby. Check out Lizzo's favorite ways to enjoy ricotta toast.

