13 Burrata Recipes That Are Creamy and Delicious
Burrata, a kind of mozzarella stuffed with cream and curds, is about to become your new favorite cheese. With a mild flavor and creamy consistency, burrata is perfect for cheese boards, salads and toasts. Recipes like our Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Burrata and Tomato Tart with Burrata put the creamy cheese front and center. Or, you can sub in burrata for fresh mozzarella in our Watermelon Caprese Salad.
Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Burrata
This beautiful butternut squash salad with creamy burrata cheese and peppery arugula is perfect for fall entertaining. For the best flavor and texture, remove the burrata from the refrigerator about an hour before use and assemble the salad while the squash is still warm from roasting so the cheese will melt slightly. Feel free to use precut butternut squash to make this recipe easier. If you can find pomegranates, the arils add a bright pop of color and flavor to this healthy salad, but it's just as good--and almost as impressive-looking--without them.
Tomato Tart with Burrata
A touch of cornmeal adds texture and nutty flavor to buttery pastry dough in this tomato tart recipe.
Watermelon Caprese Salad
This refreshing twist on the classic caprese salad replaces tomatoes with sweet, juicy watermelon. Basil and balsamic vinegar push this easy summer salad to the savory side, but if you want some sweeter notes, opt for balsamic glaze. An optional drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil at the end helps marry the flavors.
Honeydew & Cucumber Salad with Burrata
We doubled down--deliciously--on the green in this summer salad with melon, cucumber, basil, arugula and pepitas. Creamy burrata makes this easy salad extra luxurious, so it's perfect for summer parties. It would be lovely with grilled chicken or as part of a cold buffet spread.
Avocado Toast with Burrata
Burrata (cream-filled fresh mozzarella cheese) takes this avocado toast recipe to the next level for a decadent, yet weekday-friendly breakfast.
Roasted Bell Pepper Salad with Mozzarella & Basil
Sweet peppers like red, orange and yellow bells stand in for tomatoes in this caprese-style salad and pair deliciously with the fresh mozzarella and acidic balsamic drizzle. Try green bell peppers if you prefer less sweetness. This easy, healthy recipe takes just 20 minutes to make.
Caprese Salad with Heirloom Tomatoes & Burrata
For a gorgeous take on a classic caprese, make this healthy salad recipe with heirloom tomatoes in various colors, shapes and sizes. Swapping regular mozzarella for creamy burrata makes this summer salad even more special--but it's still incredibly easy to make.
Caprese Avocado Toast
Tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil--the building blocks of caprese salad--lend a creative twist to a standard avocado toast recipe.
Char-Grilled Red Grapes with Burrata, Fennel Seeds & Basil
If you can't find burrata for this savory fruit salad recipe--balls of fresh mozzarella cheese filled with curd and cream--use very fresh mozzarella instead: it won't have the oozing creaminess but the dish will still be delicious.
Pea Pesto Gnocchi with Burrata
Here we pan-fry gnocchi to get them crispy, then coat them with a pesto-like sauce made with sweet peas, spinach, basil and cashews.
Tomato-Fennel Caprese Salad with Lemon-Shallot Vinaigrette
Fennel brings an anise flavor to this tomato basil Caprese salad.
Caprese Toast
Tomato, basil and mozzarella, this Caprese toast has it all!
Whole-Grain Orzo & Grilled Vegetable Salad
This lovely Mediterranean orzo salad is rich with basil, grilled vegetables and tender fresh mozzarella cheese. The combination of vegetables, vinaigrette and fresh basil is a perfect base for the orzo and the cheese.