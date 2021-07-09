16 Summer Lunches for Weight Loss

A weight loss-friendly diet can still be a flavorful, filling diet. These salads, sandwiches, tacos and wraps keep their calorie count below 550, so you can meet your daily goals. Fiber and protein are also important for staying satisfied and energized throughout the day, and these lunches include at least six grams of fiber and eight grams of protein per serving. Recipes like our Beer-Battered Fish Tacos with Tomato & Avocado Salsa and Salmon-Stuffed Avocados will soon make their way onto your list of go-to meals.