15 Healthy Vegetarian Breakfasts for Busy Mornings

These flavorful breakfasts will have you in and out of the kitchen in 15 minutes or less. Whether you want a sweet, fruity start to the day or a savory punch of protein to get you out the door, these vegetarian breakfasts will do the trick. Recipes like our Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries and Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin are totally tasty and done in a jiffy.