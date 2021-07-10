I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Dessert Recipes
There is absolutely room for dessert in a healthy eating pattern, and I don't know any other dietitians who would disagree. It is important to honor what your taste buds are craving, and it's part of what makes any healthy diet sustainable. No foods are "off limits" or "guilty pleasures," simply make desserts you prefer and enjoy them intentionally. Whether you love treats that are warm or cold, chocolatey or fruity, soft or crunchy, we have you covered. These delicious recipes showcase nutritious ingredients like dark chocolate, fresh fruit and nuts. Recipes like Easy Peach Cobbler Dump Cake and Mug Brownies are flavorful, fun and dietitian-approved ways to satisfy a sweet tooth.
Cinnamon Icebox Cookies
Slice-and-bake icebox cookies are the ultimate make-ahead treat. You can make a batch and bake as many as you like, saving the rest of the dough in the freezer. These simple swirled cookies are rolled in finely chopped pecans. They're mildly sweet—perfect for after dinner or paired with coffee.
Easy Peach Cobbler Dump Cake
This peach dump cake serves up a fluffy, tender vanilla cake that's studded with juicy, sweet peaches. This peach cake is so simple it's sure to become a favorite summertime dessert. Using a box of organic cake mix makes the recipe prep even easier.
Key Lime Mason Jar Cheesecakes
These mini mason jar desserts are not only adorable; they also keep portion sizes in check! These beauties can be prepped in under 20 minutes.
Mug Brownie
You might want to keep a copy of this recipe in the pantry beside the cocoa for those moments when you crave a chocolaty treat. Cook this fudgy brownie in a mug in the microwave and it's ready in less than a minute!
Lemon-Blueberry Dump Cake
Got an extra box of vanilla cake mix? Use it to make this easy blueberry-lemon dump cake! A layer of blueberries bakes with lemon-infused cake on top. With only 10 minutes of active time, this cake is perfect for busy nights or casual get-togethers.
Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream
This creamy strawberry-mango nice cream is a delicious healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar. And this three-ingredient dessert is super-fast and easy to prep. Serve it as a snack or light dessert on the hottest days of the summer--or any time you want a refreshing treat.
Bev's Chocolate Chip Cookies
EatingWell reader Beverley Sharpe of Santa Barbara, California, contributed this healthy chocolate chip cookie recipe. She gave chocolate chip cookies a healthy update by cutting back on sugar and incorporating whole grains. To increase protein, Sharpe replaces the rolled oats with 1 cup almond meal.
Quick Strawberry "Cheesecake"
Get cheesecake flavor without having to bake with this healthy dessert recipe. To make it gluten-free, look for gluten-free graham crackers.
2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream
Whir up frozen bananas into an "ice cream" without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.
Confetti Birthday Cake
This simple two-layer cake has colored sprinkles baked right in for a fun surprise in every bite, just like a Funfetti cake. It's perfect for birthdays or any occasion that calls for a celebration. Look for naturally colored sprinkles in the baking aisle of your local natural-foods store or find them online.
Chocolate Refrigerator Cookies
Refrigerator cookies are a busy baker's dream: an easy dough you can keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks, slicing off and making cookies as you "need" them.
Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake
This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious--it also only requires one bowl to make. For the best cake texture, be sure to beat the sugar and butter together long enough in Step 2 to look creamy--the time it takes to get there varies according to the type of electric mixer you have. Serve with brunch or alongside a cup of coffee in the afternoon.
Pineapple Nice Cream
All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.