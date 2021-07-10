I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Dessert Recipes

There is absolutely room for dessert in a healthy eating pattern, and I don't know any other dietitians who would disagree. It is important to honor what your taste buds are craving, and it's part of what makes any healthy diet sustainable. No foods are "off limits" or "guilty pleasures," simply make desserts you prefer and enjoy them intentionally. Whether you love treats that are warm or cold, chocolatey or fruity, soft or crunchy, we have you covered. These delicious recipes showcase nutritious ingredients like dark chocolate, fresh fruit and nuts. Recipes like Easy Peach Cobbler Dump Cake and Mug Brownies are flavorful, fun and dietitian-approved ways to satisfy a sweet tooth.