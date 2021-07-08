14 Easy Summer Salads for Weight Loss

You're going to love digging into these bright, fresh salads that come together in a matter of minutes. Each of these recipes is refreshing and tasty, the perfect salad for a hot summer day. Every salad contains less than 550 calories and more than 6 grams of fiber per serving. The low-calorie and high-fiber combo is helpful for weight loss, if that is your goal. Plus, they are packed with protein for some staying power. Recipes like our Shrimp Cobb Salad with Dijon Dressing and Summer Vegetable Gnocchi Salad are equally delicious and nutritious.