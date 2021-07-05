13 New Chicken Skillet Recipes You Need to Try
Try one of our new chicken skillet recipes for a tasty and healthy meal. These flavorful dishes cook in a single pan, so you can enjoy an easy dinner without all the cleanup. Serve any of these skillets with a side salad for a perfect weeknight dinner. Recipes like our Skillet Honey-Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes and 20-Minute Creamy Lemon-Feta Skillet Chicken make dinner uncomplicated and totally delicious.
20-Minute Creamy Lemon-Feta Skillet Chicken
Quick-cooking chicken cutlets are smothered in a creamy sauce accented by briny feta cheese, lemon and fresh herbs in this ultra-fast one-skillet dinner.
One-Skillet Creamy French Onion Chicken
This easy one-skillet dinner marries the rich and savory flavor of French onion soup with chicken cutlets in a creamy, satisfying sauce. Serve with a simple green salad with homemade croutons for crunch.
Creamy Lemon Skillet Chicken
This ultra-fast creamy lemon chicken is perfect for busy weeknights. Serve this family-friendly dinner with noodles (or zoodles, for a low-carb take) and roasted broccoli or green salad.
Skillet Honey-Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes
Moist chicken thighs, tender potatoes and a bright honey-lemon sauce cook together in this flavorful one-pan dinner. It's tasty enough for company, yet easy enough for a weeknight.
Skillet Caprese Chicken Casserole
This one-skillet dinner features the flavors of a summer caprese salad. Fresh tomatoes and basil are combined with chicken and pasta and cooked in a creamy sauce before being topped with a layer of melted mozzarella. A good-quality balsamic vinegar and a sprinkling of fresh basil completes the dish.
Mediterranean Chicken Skillet
In this one-skillet Mediterranean chicken recipe, chicken thighs are infused with lemon, garlic and herbs and paired with orzo that's perfectly al dente. Charred tomatoes and onions add full flavor to complete this easy Mediterranean dinner.
Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole
This simplified take on cheesy chicken enchiladas only requires one pan for cooking and eliminates the need to stuff and roll corn tortillas. Charring the veggies in a cast-iron skillet adds depth of flavor. Don't worry if you don't have one, because you can use any oven-safe skillet instead.
Ancho-Spiced Chicken Skillet with Grapefruit Salsa
This easy chicken skillet recipe comes together in just 30 minutes to help you put a healthy meal on the table fast. Sweet red grapefruit is our favorite for this dish, but any variety will do. Serve this juicy recipe with rice to soak up the sauce.
Creamy Chipotle Skillet Chicken Thighs
Smoky chipotle is the star of this one-skillet chicken thigh recipe. Great for weeknight dinners, this can be on the table in under 30 minutes. Serve with tortillas or over rice or low-carb cauliflower rice with a simple cabbage slaw.
20-Minute Creamy Italian Chicken Skillet
Chicken cutlets cook quickly and are highlighted with a creamy sauce made with tomatoes, zucchini and Italian seasoning. This recipe is sure to become a new weeknight favorite the whole family will love. Serve it with whole-wheat pasta or rice to make it a meal.
Skillet Buffalo Chicken
If you like Buffalo wings, you'll love this quick skillet Buffalo chicken recipe. Chicken cutlets are sautéed, then smothered in a creamy-spicy sauce. A side-salad garnish of carrots, celery and blue cheese pulls it all together.
Skillet Chicken Breast & Broccoli with Mustard-Rosemary Pan Sauce
The one-two punch of searing and roasting results in this perfectly browned, moist, and tender skillet chicken recipe.
Skillet Lemon Chicken with Spinach
This simple, ultra-quick chicken dinner--packed with spinach and peppers--is delicious on its own or served over brown rice or your favorite pasta.