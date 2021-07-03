19 Fruity Cobblers, Crisps & Crumbles You'll Want to Make All Summer Long
Make the most of fresh summer fruit in these tasty cobbler, crisp and crumble recipes. These desserts use seasonal fruit like berries and peaches and can be paired with a scoop of ice cream or frozen yogurt for the ultimate summer treat. Recipes like our Easy Peach Cobbler Dump Cake and Cherry Cobbler on the Grill will satisfy any sweet tooth.
Strawberry Cobbler
In-season strawberries shine in this simple strawberry cobbler recipe. The biscuits on top are light and fluffy, with crispy tops and hint of sweetness. This strawberry cobbler creates the perfect amount of sauce for serving with vanilla ice cream.
Easy Peach Cobbler
This easy peach cobbler uses canned peaches to speed up prep time. A fluffy, tender cake envelops the tender peaches, creating an incredibly simple fruit dessert you can enjoy year-round.
Skillet Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp
Fresh strawberries and rhubarb meld together under a crisp oat crumble in this gluten-free dessert recipe made in just one skillet. If you're not gluten-sensitive, regular rolled oats will work too. Top with a dollop of whipped cream for an extra-special treat.
Peach, Rhubarb & Ginger Crisp
In this fruit crisp, the crunchy oatmeal topping and the peach-rhubarb filling get a lively kick from finely chopped crystallized ginger. (If you're not a ginger fan just leave it out.) The fruit filling is sweetened to match the peach-rhubarb combination--if you use other fruit that is very ripe and/or sweet, reduce the sugar in the filling to 3 tablespoons. The topping can be made ahead, so consider making a double batch and storing half in the freezer to have on hand for a quick dessert.
Easy Peach Cobbler Dump Cake
This peach dump cake serves up a fluffy, tender vanilla cake that's studded with juicy, sweet peaches. This peach cake is so simple it's sure to become a favorite summertime dessert. Using a box of organic cake mix makes the recipe prep even easier.
Peach Cobbler with Ginger Biscuits
Ginger gives the biscuits of this delicious peach cobbler a flavor boost. Plus, the dish comes together in less than an hour. If you don't have a 2-inch round biscuit or cookie cutter, you can use a narrow drinking glass to cut the biscuit dough. Just dip the rim in flour first to prevent sticking.
Peach & Strawberry Cobbler
Fresh summer fruit stars in this easy peach and strawberry cobbler. Just a hint of spice complements the sweet flavors, while tender biscuits on top soak up the sauce.
Cherry Cobbler on the Grill
If you want an easy cherry cobbler recipe that also keeps your kitchen cool, you're in luck! This simple cobbler is made with frozen pitted cherries--so there's no sitting in a stuffy kitchen pitting cherries--and it's baked in a cast-iron skillet right on your grill so you don't have to heat up your oven. Try making this summery dessert for your next camping cookout. The sweet smells of tangy cherry filling and a buttery oat topping will have everyone in the campground asking for a bite.
Easy Blueberry Cobbler
This blueberry cobbler is a quick summer dessert and an excellent way to showcase fresh, bursting blueberries under a pillowy crust. Everything can be mixed and headed to the oven in 10 minutes.
Gluten-Free Peach Crisp
The buttery, crunchy topping for this easy gluten-free peach crisp is made with almond flour and oats instead of wheat flour, and sliced almonds add additional crunch. Make this crisp at the height of summer when fresh peaches are at their best. Served as it is or with a dollop of vanilla ice cream, it's sure to be a crowd-pleasing summer dessert.
Pear Cobbler
A pear cobbler is a crowd-pleasing dessert that highlights one of fall's sweetest fruits. Cinnamon, ginger and cardamom give this pear cobbler a sophisticated twist for a quick and easy homemade dessert.
Peach & Blueberry Cobbler
This is a healthier version of a traditional cobbler, with canola oil in place of some of the butter and whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour. Unlike more classic biscuit-topped cobblers, the peaches and blueberries are nestled into a tender batter that swells around the fruit as it bakes. Other fruits may be substituted. It's especially beautiful when baked in and served right from a cast-iron skillet.
Bourbon-Peach Cobbler
Easy buttermilk biscuits top this healthy peach cobbler recipe made with a glug of bourbon. If you prefer to leave out the liquor, try swapping apple juice or cider for the bourbon.
Blackberry Cobbler
Flaky, buttery biscuits dolloped on sweet, syrupy berries--fruit cobblers may be the best summer dessert ever. We love fresh blackberries in cobbler, but fresh blueberries or even frozen blackberries make a great substitute. You don't even have to thaw the berries first; mix them up while they're still frozen.
Peach-Cinnamon Graham Crumble
Graham crackers make an easy crunchy topping for this campfire skillet treat.
Crock-Pot Peach Cobbler
Warm and caramelized spiced peaches and a light cakey topping star in this slow-cooker peach cobbler. Delicious! Just stir it together and then forget about it and it will be ready to serve warm when you want it.
Apricot-Raspberry Polenta Crisp
Skip extra-virgin olive oil and reach for a bottle labeled simply olive oil when baking this healthy fruit-crisp recipe--its milder flavor is better for baked goods.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Cobbler
Strawberries and rhubarb are one of the great flavor combinations of springtime. Here the duo stars in a traditional strawberry-rhubarb cobbler, redolent with the aromas of cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. If you must, you can top it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream but quite honestly, it doesn't need it.
Double Corn-Blueberry Cobbler
The hallmark of a cobbler is a biscuit topping baked right on top of the fruit. Here blueberries (or blackberries) and corn make a fun match. The sunny cornmeal batter comes together quickly and looks gorgeous on top of the deep-dark fruit filling. We like the rustic texture of medium- or coarse-ground cornmeal, but any type works.