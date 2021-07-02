19 Margaritas on the Rocks You'll Want to Make Forever
Raise a glass to the cocktail for all seasons: a margarita on the rocks. These deliciously tangy drinks will please any tequila lover—though you could also make them nonalcoholic—and are sure to brighten up any meal or cocktail hour. Recipes like our Prickly Pear Margaritas and Hot Honey Margarita are refreshing and healthy.
Pineapple Margaritas with No Added Sugar
Pineapple juice adds plenty of sweetness to this no-sugar-added margarita recipe.
Mango Margaritas
Mango adds plenty of fruity sweetness to this vibrant drink, so you can cut back on the added sugars a bit for a skinnier margarita. Add a slice of fresh mango to each glass to take this tropical cocktail to the next level.
Jalapeño Margaritas
This reduced-sugar jalapeño margarita is a drink with a kick! We sweeten this zippy cocktail with fresh orange juice and just a touch of simple syrup steeped with slices of jalapeño. If you like the heat, add more chile slices to the sugar mixture.
Prickly Pear Margaritas
This fun and vibrant prickly pear margarita is perfect for a hot summer day--and for when you can get your hands on fresh prickly pears to make your own syrup. If prickly pears are hard to come by, you can substitute store-bought prickly pear syrup, which can be found at some liquor stores, specialty stores or online.
Watermelon Margarita
All you need is a blender to whip up the watermelon base for this refreshing summer cocktail with a splash of silver tequila and fresh-squeezed orange juice. Use the extra DIY watermelon juice to double the recipe or enjoy it on its own.
Hot Honey Margarita
This fun tequila cocktail uses hot honey for a twist on the popular spicy margarita. An aged tequila like a reposado works especially well with the earthy and floral flavors of honey. If you prefer a cocktail with slightly less of a kick, feel free to use half regular honey and half hot honey.
Spicy Mezcal Margarita
Feel the heat in this zippy mezcal margarita! What's the difference between tequila and mezcal? Tequila is a type of mezcal. They're both made from agave, with mezcal traditionally picking up its signature smoky flavor from being cooked in underground pits. We love it paired with a little bit of heat and agave syrup for a touch of sweetness.
Blackberry Margarita
This vibrant blackberry margarita is filled with fresh berry flavor. Pureeing the fresh blackberries with a little jam gives the drink additional sweetness without having to make a simple syrup. Diluting with the lime-flavored sparkling water adds a nice effervescence.
Fresh Strawberry Margarita
This fresh strawberry margarita is sweet, with a light herbal note from the basil. It's got the classic margarita taste—with the added benefit of fresh strawberries shining through, making it light and very refreshing.
Magical Color-Changing Margaritas
Pour homemade margarita mix over ice cubes made from blue pea flower tea and watch your cocktail change colors before your eyes without any artificial food dye. It's sure to be your new favorite party trick. Blue pea flower tea (also called butterfly pea tea) is an herbal tea from Southeast Asia that changes from blue to purple when mixed with an acidic ingredient (like the lime juice in this margarita recipe).
Hibiscus Margarita
Amp up margarita night with a quick homemade simple syrup that packs a brilliant pink hue from dried hibiscus flowers. Serve with guacamole topped with pomegranate seeds and lime tortilla chips.
Smoky Tajín Margarita
This easy margarita recipe is like vacation in a glass. A bit of the chile-lime seasoning Tajín on the rim of your glass contrasts with the sweet orange and agave.
Beet Margaritas
Drink your vegetables at happy hour with these beet margaritas, also known as "margabeetas." These cocktails get their gorgeous pink hue naturally from inherently sweet beet juice. You can buy the juice in the produce section of most grocery stores, or juice your own at home.
Blood Orange Margaritas
Fresh blood orange juice gives this stunning pink cocktail just the right balance of sweet and sour. For the perfect finish, upgrade the salt rim on your glass by mixing in a little orange zest to add to both the presentation and flavor of these skinny margaritas.
Pomegranate Margaritas
Who says margaritas are just for summer? This pomegranate twist on a cocktail favorite is good all year long--elegant enough for the holidays and fun enough for an outdoor barbecue.
Kumquat Margaritas
Kumquats are bite-size citrus fruit that you can eat whole, including the skins and seeds. Find them in season November through March for a great sweet addition to your traditional margarita recipe.
Grapefruit Margaritas
Fresh grapefruit juice adds a zesty punch and lovely pink color to this refreshing skinny margarita. For the perfect finish, upgrade the salt rim on your glass by mixing in a little grapefruit zest to add to both the presentation and flavor.
Classic Margarita
This skinny margarita recipe saves 150 calories compared to traditional margarita recipes made with syrupy-sweet margarita mix and gets back to the basics--fresh lime juice, tequila and Triple Sec are all you need. Adding lime zest to the salt rim gives great flavor and cuts the salt in half.
Jalapeño-Watermelon Margaritas
When the fruit is ripe and you need a little kick in your glass, it's time for this spicy watermelon margarita recipe. Dip the glass rims in chili powder–spiked coarse salt for an extra layer of spice.