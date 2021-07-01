16 No-Bake Desserts to Cool Down Your 4th of July

July 01, 2021

Need help planning your Fourth of July menu? A refreshing, no-cook dessert is a must-have addition to any meal. Whether it's popsicles, cheesecake or fruit kebabs, these desserts pair perfectly with fireworks. Recipes like our No-Bake Berry Flag Cake and Key Lime Mason Jar Cheesecakes are delicious and healthy.

No-Bake Berry Cheesecake Bars

As if no-bake weren't tempting enough, consider that the graham cracker crust for these berry cheesecake bars has pecans in it. Ooh la la! In the filling, nonfat Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese cut the calories and saturated fat.

Watermelon Fruit Pizza

This refreshing fruit dessert pizza recipe swaps classic cookie crust with a healthier watermelon crust. Topped with yogurt sauce, your favorite berries and mint, this fresh dessert can easily be doubled for a party or halved for every day.

No-Bake Berry Flag Cake

This American flag cake has a no-bake cheesecake base and is decorated with fresh berries for a patriotic treat that takes just 20 minutes to assemble. Make this easy dessert recipe for a Fourth of July party or any festive summer occasion.

Piña Colada Nice Cream

Get all the tropical flavors you love in a piña colada in this creamy dairy-free dessert. This ice cream alternative gets its sweetness from pineapple and coconut and is just as delicious with or without the optional rum. Either way, it's sure to put you in a beachy state of mind--not bad for a treat that takes just 10 minutes to whip up in your food processor.

Watermelon-Strawberry Popsicles

Hydrating with popsicles? Our 5-year-old selves approve. These quick vegan ice pops are blended with fresh summer fruit for a grown-up version of the season's ice cream truck classics.

Key Lime Mason Jar Cheesecakes

These mini mason jar desserts are not only adorable; they also keep portion sizes in check! These beauties can be prepped in under 20 minutes.

Red, White & Blue Popsicles

These red-white-and-blue popsicles are great to make when fresh blueberries and raspberries are in season. But other fruit, such as chopped strawberries or cherries, could work in this healthy popsicle.

No-Bake Strawberry Dessert Lasagna

Turn fresh strawberries and blueberries into a refreshing layered dessert with graham crackers and a sweetened ricotta filling. Fresh strawberries are lightly cooked for the "sauce," and a smattering of fresh blueberries finishes the dish. No blueberries? Substitute any fruit to change up your flavor options.

Vegan Frozen Pineapple & Coconut Yogurt Bark

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Coconut-milk yogurt is sweetened with maple syrup, spread into a thin layer and studded with fresh pineapple and coconut flakes. After freezing, break it into pieces to enjoy as a healthy vegan snack or dessert!

Pineapple Nice Cream

All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake Ice Pops

Cheesecake mix, graham crackers, and strawberries make this truly a cheesecake popsicle.

Star-Spangled Fruit Kebabs

Cutting naturally red and white fruits into star shapes to pair on skewers with blueberries makes a fun, patriotic fruit dessert you can feel good about eating and serving to your kids. This red, white and blue fruit "salad" will be a hit at summer barbecues, especially for the Fourth of July.

Coconut Yogurt Pops

Who doesn't love popsicles? In these coconut yogurt freezer pops, yogurt and coconut are blended together and frozen to make a cool, healthy snack or dessert.

Raspberry-Lemon Greek Frozen Yogurt Bark

Credit: Jason Donnelly
A thin layer of honey-sweetened Greek yogurt is topped with fresh raspberries and lemon zest and then frozen and broken into chunks for a colorful snack or healthy dessert that kids and adults will love.

Berry-Lemon Ice Pops

Fresh squeezed lemons blended with sweet berries creates a perfectly refreshing treat.

Strawberry Nice Cream

Credit: Jennifer Causey
This luscious strawberry nice cream is a wonderful healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar, but is bursting with sweet berry flavor. And it takes just minutes to whip up this easy healthy dessert in a food processor if you freeze the fruit ahead. While you'll get the best flavor from fresh berries, if you don't have them on hand, feel free to use store-bought frozen fruit in this recipe. Serve the nice cream on its own or top it with more fresh berries for a refreshing summer treat.

