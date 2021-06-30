14 Fresh & Easy Corn on the Cob Recipes You'll Want to Make All Summer
Eating corn on the cob has never been more delicious with these fresh recipes. Perfect for a weeknight dinner or a backyard barbecue, these recipes use the oven, grill and even the microwave for a juicy, flavorful side. Recipes like our Parmesan Roasted Corn on the Cob and Grilled Corn on the Cob with Pesto Butter take the classic summer side to the next level.
Mexican Street Corn
Soaking the corn in its husk in water for up to two hours before grilling is definitely a new approach to cooking corn on the cob, but give it a try! The addition of salt, spices and cheese takes this side dish to new levels.
Garlic Butter Campfire Corn
This flavorful corn couldn't be easier to prepare. Just cover the ears of corn in a quick garlic-and-chive-flavored butter and wrap in foil and they're ready to throw on the grill at home or over coals at the campsite.
Boiled Corn on the Cob
Want to know how to boil corn on the cob? This boiled corn on the cob recipe starts with 4 ears of fresh summer corn.
Mexican Grilled Corn
Street vendors across Mexico sell this style of roasted or grilled corn--topped with mayonnaise, chili powder and Cotija cheese. You can serve the unadorned corn on a platter with small bowls of the sauce, cheese and lime on the side so everyone can make their own.
Grilled Corn on the Cob with Pesto Butter
If Mexican street corn took a trip to Genoa, it might come back slathered in pesto butter like this grilled corn on the cob recipe. This Italian flair works because the flavors of basil and Parmesan have a natural affinity with corn.
Parmesan Roasted Corn on the Cob
Savory Parmesan cheese and sweet corn team up in this easy corn on the cob recipe that's good for every season. Wrapping the corn in foil keeps in the flavors of smoked paprika, garlic powder and thyme. Pair with roast chicken, steak or pork or serve as part of a vegetarian meal.
Coconut Grilled Corn
Grilled corn turns up across the globe, from Japan's supernaturally sweet Hokkaido corn to Mexico's elote, grilled corn slathered with mayonnaise and grated Cotija cheese. In this healthy corn on the cob recipe, the corn takes its inspiration from Cambodia's pod oeng, corn grilled with pandan leaf–flavored coconut milk.
Foil-Packet Corn with Sriracha-Mayo Drizzle
This Asian-inspired corn is one you'll want to add to your repertoire. We give instructions for grilling in a foil packet or directly on the rack. Both methods work great, but you'll get more charred bits with the direct grilling method. Sweet mirin cooking wine (find it with the Asian foods in large supermarkets) combines with soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic and lime zest for a glaze that's sweet, salty, garlicky and nutty. The Sriracha-mayo drizzle is a delicious finishing touch, with enough heat to perk up your palate; for less heat, reduce the amount of Sriracha to 1 teaspoon.
Grilled Herb Corn on the Cob
For this easy side dish, the seasoned corn steams in its own husks on the grill.
Corn on the Cob Kebabs
Try this fun honey-mustard zucchini-wrapped corn on the cob side dish at your next barbecue.
Grilled Corn on the Cob
Want to know how to grill corn on the cob? This grilled corn on the cob recipe starts with 4 ears of fresh summer corn.
Corn on the Cob with Cilantro-Lime Butter
A dash of crushed red pepper adds the perfect amount of spice to this flavorful cilantro-lime corn on the cob.
Microwave Corn on the Cob
Want to know how to microwave corn on the cob? This microwaved corn on the cob recipe starts with 4 ears of fresh summer corn.
Oven-Roasted Corn with Smoked Paprika Butter
This healthy corn on the cob recipe is easily doubled or tripled when you have guests over. If you don't want to turn on your oven, grill the foil-wrapped corn over medium-high heat, turning a few times, until tender, about 10 minutes total.