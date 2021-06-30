14 Fresh & Easy Corn on the Cob Recipes You'll Want to Make All Summer

This Asian-inspired corn is one you'll want to add to your repertoire. We give instructions for grilling in a foil packet or directly on the rack. Both methods work great, but you'll get more charred bits with the direct grilling method. Sweet mirin cooking wine (find it with the Asian foods in large supermarkets) combines with soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic and lime zest for a glaze that's sweet, salty, garlicky and nutty. The Sriracha-mayo drizzle is a delicious finishing touch, with enough heat to perk up your palate; for less heat, reduce the amount of Sriracha to 1 teaspoon.