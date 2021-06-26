15 Ice Cream Cake and Pie Recipes to Help You Stay Cool This Summer
Turn the ice cream or frozen yogurt in your freezer into a crowd-pleasing, ice-cold dessert with one of these delicious recipes. These ice cream pies, cakes and cupcakes are perfect for serving to friends and family. Recipes like our Strawberry Fro-Yo Cupcakes and Mango-Coconut Ice Cream Pie are refreshing on any hot summer day.
Mango-Coconut Ice Cream Pie
In this healthy ice cream pie recipe, crumbled gingersnaps make an easy and tasty crust for the mango and coconut filling made with nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt.
Blackberry-Lemon Ice Cream Pie
In this healthy ice cream pie recipe, crumbled gingersnaps make an easy and tasty crust for the blackberry and lemon filling made with nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt.
Cherry Ice Cream Pie with Chocolate Cookie Crust
This cherry ice cream pie is a simple summertime sweet treat! If you use frozen cherries, the pie will have a fun purple hue.
Strawberry Fro-Yo Cupcakes
Fat-free frozen yogurt and fresh strawberries are blended together to make a healthier cupcake with a bonus cookie crunch in this easy 4-ingredient dessert recipe.
Strawberry-Lime Ice Cream Pie
In this healthy strawberry daiquiri-inspired ice cream pie recipe, graham crackers make an easy and tasty crust for the strawberry, rum and lime filling made with nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt. For a nonalcoholic "virgin" daiquiri pie, omit the rum.
Chocolate Mint Fro-Yo Cupcakes
We use nonfat chocolate frozen yogurt and peppermint extract to create a flavorful and light ice cream cupcake with a chocolate cookie crunch that captures the classic mint chocolate chip ice cream combination.
Rainbow Ice Cream Cake
This fun and fruity cake is easy to make, once you get the hang of the blending, freezing and layering. Be sure each layer is frozen completely before adding the next to get the maximum rainbow effect. (Some layers may take longer to freeze than others.) If you want more vibrant layers, a drop or two of natural food coloring can enhance the colors. You can sub in frozen fruit if you don't have fresh on hand (just thaw before pureeing), and you can swap frozen yogurt for the ice cream if you'd like.
Blueberry Lemon Curd Ice Cream Cake
For a sweet and easy diabetes-friendly dessert, enjoy this lemony ice cream cake with blueberries.
Mocha Ice Cream Pie
In this healthy mocha chocolate ice cream pie recipe, crumbled chocolate cookies make an easy and tasty crust for the chocolate-coffee filling made with nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt topped with chocolate-covered espresso beans.
Black Forest Fro-Yo Cupcakes
Antioxidant-rich cherries and chocolate chips are folded into creamy frozen yogurt and layered on top of a crunchy cookie crust in your muffin tin for this twist on the classic Black Forest cake.
Peanut Butter-Banana Frozen Yogurt Cake
This grown-up version of ice cream cake is a little sweet and a little salty. The yogurt cake gets its distinct flavor from freeze-dried banana slices--they can be pulverized into a powder (unlike regular dried bananas, which have a chewy texture).
Grasshopper Ice Cream Pie
In this healthy grasshopper mint and chocolate ice cream pie recipe, you'll save about 150 calories and half the saturated fat per serving versus a traditional ice cream pie by using nonfat Greek yogurt and heart-healthy oil instead of butter.
Raspberry Mocha Ice Cream Brownie Cake
Who doesn't love a homemade ice cream cake? This dessert recipe is simple to make and so beautiful your guests won't believe you made it yourself. A chocolate brownie crust layered with mocha ice cream and topped with raspberry sauce, fresh raspberries, and chocolate syrup--it's so thick we recommend serving it with a long cake knife, a chef's knife, or a bread knife.
Devil's Food Ice Cream Pie
Fat-free chocolate cookie cakes get a peanut butter drizzle and a layer of bananas and ice cream in this low-fat frozen dessert.
Frozen Raspberry-Chocolate Terrine
Fresh or frozen raspberries work equally well in this quick raspberry and chocolate terrine recipe made with low-fat frozen yogurt. Don't worry about getting the layers perfectly even in this dessert terrine--the unevenness makes each slice look unique.